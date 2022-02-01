Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine was granted full approval from U.S. health regulators Monday, a shot that’s already been given to tens of millions of Americans since its emergency authorization over a year ago.

The Food and Drug Administration reviewed months of follow-up data from Moderna, the vaccine’s effectiveness against COVID-19, serious side effects and the company’s manufacturing process and facilities. The Pfizer vaccine was granted full approval last August.

Concerns over long-term effects from contracting COVID-19 persist. Over an estimated third of COVID-19 survivors are expected to develop lingering problems, such as continuous brain fog, pain and fatigue.

Meanwhile, Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit against an Illinois-based coronavirus testing company with at least 13 sites in Washington that faked test results and lied to patients.

The company expanded to about 300 U.S. locations and took advantage of residents during a time when frequent testing was in high demand, the lawsuit alleges. The company also failed to properly refrigerate tests and instead stored them in garbage bags for over a week.

