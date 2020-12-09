As a coronavirus vaccine appears days away from getting the go-ahead in the United States,
American deaths from COVID-19 have soared to more than 2,200 a day on average, and cases per day have eclipsed 200,000 on average for the first time on record.
In Washington, which is also seeing a spike in cases, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday
the state’s latest round of sweeping COVID-19 restrictions will stay in place through the holiday season and into the new year. The three-week extension of the wide-ranging limits he ordered Nov. 15 include shutting down indoor dining and gyms and limiting social gatherings.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
6:08 am Catch up on the last 24 hours
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks during a news conference Monday in Olympia. On Tuesday, he announced the extension of coronavirus-related restrictions into the new year, based on growing numbers of cases. (Ted S. Warren / The Associated Press)
• With coronavirus cases, and hospitalizations, continuing to surge in Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee yesterday
extended a ban on indoor dining and gatherings through the holidays. Here’s a reminder of what we can and can’t do.
•
More than 1,000 restaurants and bars in King County have permanently closed since the pandemic began. Here’s our updating list of places that have pivoted to takeout and/or delivery.
• Excitement over the launch of a vaccination program in the UK was tempered a bit by
concern over reports of allergic reactions.
• Talks on a new stimulus package are heating up, and a cash benefit --
although smaller than what we got last spring -- appears to be back on the table.
• In Boise on Tuesday,
protests against coronavirus-related restrictions got so intense at a health board meeting -- and at some members’ homes -- that the session was abruptly called off.
• Taking a sick or injured pet to the vet was already stressful, and
many pet owners are finding it even more so during the pandemic.
• So much for “safe cruising” (yes, that was happening). A roundtrip voyage out of Singapore was
cut short after a passenger tested positive for coronavirus.
• Just try not to smile when you read about
this young girl’s project.
10:16 pm, Dec. 8, 2020
Do you have questions about the coronavirus that causes COVID-19?
Ask in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page,
ask your question here
.
If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.
Seattle Times staff & news services