As a coronavirus vaccine appears days away from getting the go-ahead in the United States, American deaths from COVID-19 have soared to more than 2,200 a day on average, and cases per day have eclipsed 200,000 on average for the first time on record.

In Washington, which is also seeing a spike in cases, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday the state’s latest round of sweeping COVID-19 restrictions will stay in place through the holiday season and into the new year. The three-week extension of the wide-ranging limits he ordered Nov. 15 include shutting down indoor dining and gyms and limiting social gatherings.

