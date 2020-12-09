As a coronavirus vaccine appears days away from getting the go-ahead in the United States, American deaths from COVID-19 have soared to more than 2,200 a day on average, and cases per day have eclipsed 200,000 on average for the first time on record.
In Washington, which is also seeing a spike in cases, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday the state’s latest round of sweeping COVID-19 restrictions will stay in place through the holiday season and into the new year. The three-week extension of the wide-ranging limits he ordered Nov. 15 include shutting down indoor dining and gyms and limiting social gatherings.
Hospital ICUs full in Silicon Valley, Central Valley as California braces for more
From Silicon Valley to Fresno, hospital intensive care units began reaching capacity Tuesday as California continued to set new records for coronavirus cases that officials fear will get worse in the coming days.
The high transmission rates come after weeks of warnings that hospitals could be overwhelmed as serious coronavirus cases spike to unprecedented levels. Officials warn the ICUs that filled up could be just the beginning.
The situation elsewhere in the state was somewhat better but still critical. Capacity remained at about 10% in Southern California, 24% in the Bay Area, 19% in the Sacramento region but less than 6% in the Central Valley.
Meanwhile, the state hit grim new milestones. California surpassed 20,000 deaths and Los Angeles County surpassed 8,000 deaths. California reported 35,400 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, according to a Times county-by-county tally, and more than 219 deaths — both records for a single day. The latest tally means an average of 135 Californians have died each day over the past week — a number not seen since August — and nearly 25,000 people tested positive for the virus daily, a figure more than twice as bad as the peak of the summer surge.
About 1 in 8 of those testing positive are expected to need hospital care in the coming weeks as the virus further replicates in their bodies, causing illnesses like pneumonia and shortness of breath, and in severe situations, respiratory failure and failure of multiple organs.
Officials expect cases and hospitalizations to keep rising as more people who got sick during Thanksgiving show symptoms. They urged residents to follow new stay-at-home rules in effect for 84% of California’s residents, which officials said marked the best hope for bending the curve.
Military health personnel, senior officials will be first in line to get Defense Department’s initial vaccine doses
The Defense Department expects to administer nearly 44,000 doses of a coronavirus vaccine within 48 hours of approval by scientists advising the U.S. government, directing the initial doses to military health care workers and a small set of top defense leaders.
Officials on Wednesday unveiled plans for the pilot phase of distribution of the vaccine from Pfizer, which will take place at 16 military sites in the United States and overseas, based on an allotment from the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Eventually, the Pentagon plans to offer a vaccine to all 11 million individuals designated as part of the Defense Department community, including troops, their families, retirees, civilian employees and some contractors.
“We will monitor the uptake and make adjustments to our plans going forward as necessary,” Thomas McCaffery, assistant secretary of defense for health affairs, told reporters at the Pentagon.
Officials said that as soon as the Food and Drug Administration issues its “emergency use authorization” for the vaccine developed by Pfizer and the German company BioNTech, the Pentagon will ensure that the doses are at the initial sites, comprising U.S. bases with major medical facilities and three overseas locations, in Germany, Japan and South Korea...
About 8 or 9% of military health personnel and first responders are expected to be covered when the first doses are administered. When more vaccine is available, the next set of troops will be drawn from what Pentagon officials refer to as “critical national capabilities,” a group that includes forces that operate the country’s nuclear arsenal, cyber forces and certain Special Operations troops.
Dismissing health concerns, State Department hosts 200 guests for tours, holiday drinks and leftover ‘Be Best’ swag
The State Department hosted roughly 200 guests Tuesday night at the presidential guesthouse despite concerns of public health experts and a new positive coronavirus case on the premises since last week, according to two U.S. officials.
The party included a tour of the White House’s vaunted holiday décor followed by a self-guided tour across the street at Blair House, where foreign diplomats, their families, U.S. staffers and friends and acquaintances of the State Department’s chief of protocol convened.
A State Department spokesman said the “Holiday Cheer” reception that typically follows the tour was canceled this year because of concerns about spreading the novel coronavirus, but two bars were set up in the guesthouse as the face-shield-wearing catering staff poured drinks into holiday-themed paper cups. Guests unmasked to consume the beverages, causing people to congregate and create occasional choke points, the two officials told The Washington Post, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
About 200 guests attended, among them the ambassadors of Afghanistan, Egypt, South Korea and Guatemala, officials said.
The tour is one of several holiday functions the State Department is hosting this week and next even as the Trump administration’s own health experts implore Americans to limit travel and avoid large gatherings amid a pandemic that has killed at least 285,000 people and infected 15 million across the United States.
Wyoming official quits after calling COVID-19 communist plot
A Wyoming Department of Health official who falsely described the coronavirus and development of vaccines against it as a communist plot has resigned, a department spokeswoman said Wednesday.
Igor Shepherd, who was the agency’s readiness and countermeasures manager, submitted his resignation on Tuesday and it was accepted the same day, said department spokeswoman Kim Deti, declining further comment.
Speaking at a Nov. 10 event in Loveland, Colorado, hosted by group opposed to public health measures to limit spread of the coronavirus, Shepherd said the “so-called pandemic” and efforts to develop a vaccine are plots by Russia and China to spread communism.
The baseless claims went against the department’s aggressive public education efforts to promote social distancing, mask-wearing and other measures to counter COVID-19.
A rural S.D. community ignored the virus. Then people started dyingg
A cold wind whipped through the prairie as they laid Buck Timmins to rest.
Timmins, a longtime coach and referee, was not the first person in Mitchell, S.D., population 15,600, to die of the coronavirus. He was not even the first that week.
As the funeral director tucked blankets over the knees of Timmins’ widow, Nanci, Pastor Rhonda Wellsandt-Zell told the small group of masked mourners that just as there had been seasons in the coach’s life — basketball season, football season, volleyball season — Mitchell was now enduring a phase of its own.
Pandemic season.
In a state where the Republican governor, Kristi Noem, has defied calls for a statewide mask mandate even as cases hit record levels, many in this rural community an hour west of Sioux Falls ignored the virus for months, not bothering with masks or social distancing. Restaurants were packed. Big weddings and funerals went on as planned.
Then people started dying. The wife of the former bank president. A state legislator. The guy whose family has owned the bike shop since 1959. Then Timmins, a mild-spoken 72-year-old who had worked with hundreds of local kids during six decades as a Little League and high school coach and referee.
His death shook Mitchell just as its leaders were contemplating something previously denounced and dismissed: a requirement that its staunchly conservative residents wear masks.
Pentagon set to begin COVID-19 vaccinations on small scale
The Pentagon’s initial allotment of coronavirus vaccine will be administered at 16 defense sites in the United States and abroad, with health care workers, emergency service personnel and residents of military retirement homes getting top priority, officials said Wednesday.
Next in line, once follow-on supplies of vaccine becomes available, will be military personnel who provide “critical national capabilities,” such as nuclear weapons crews and cybersecurity forces, as well as certain military units getting ready to deploy.
The vaccinations will be voluntary because the Pfizer vaccine initially is to be made available on an emergency use basis. The shots could become mandatory later if vaccines are fully licensed by the Food and Drug Administration, the officials said.
A few dozen of the Pentagon’s leaders, including the acting defense secretary, Christopher Miller, and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, are to be among those receiving early vaccinations, said Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman. Some of those leaders will get their shots in public in order to demonstrate the Pentagon’s confidence in the vaccine’s safety, he said.
AP-NORC poll: Only half in U.S. want shots as vaccine nears
As states frantically prepare to begin months of vaccinations that could end the pandemic, a new poll finds only about half of Americans are ready to roll up their sleeves when their turn comes.
The survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows about a quarter of U.S. adults aren’t sure if they want to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Roughly another quarter say they won’t.
Many on the fence have safety concerns and want to watch how the initial rollout fares — skepticism that could hinder the campaign against the scourge that has killed nearly 290,000 Americans. Experts estimate at least 70% of the U.S. population needs to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, or the point at which enough people are protected that the virus can be held in check.
UAE says Chinese vaccine 86% effective, offers few details
The United Arab Emirates said Wednesday a Chinese coronavirus vaccine tested in the federation of sheikhdoms is 86% effective, in a statement that provided few details but marked the first public release of information on the efficacy of the shot.
The announcement brought yet another shot into the worldwide race for a vaccine to end the pandemic, a scientific effort that has seen China and Russia compete with Western firms for an effective inoculation. While questions remain about the Sinopharm shot, already at least one country outside China plans to roll it out in a mass-vaccination campaign.
The UAE, home to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, conducted a trial beginning in September of the vaccine by Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm involving 31,000 volunteers from 125 nations. Volunteers between 18 and 60 years old received two doses of the vaccine over 28 days.
Canada health regulator approves Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine
Canada’s health regulator on Wednesday approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
Health Canada posted on it is website that the vaccine made by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech is authorized.
“Canadians can feel confident that the review process was rigorous and that we have strong monitoring systems in place. Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada will closely monitor the safety of the vaccine once it is on the market and will not hesitate to take action if any safety concerns are identified,” Health Canada said in a statement.
Canada is set to receive up to 249,000 doses this month and 4 million doses of the vaccine by March.
UW football pauses team activities due to increase in positive COVID-19 cases
UW football has paused all team-related activities due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases within its program, a university release stated Wednesday morning. The status of Saturday’s game at Oregon remains unclear.
The Huskies will not practice Wednesday and will undergo additional PCR testing.
This is the first time this season that Washington (3-1) — which has had games against California and Washington State canceled due to COVID-19 issues with its opponent — has had to pause team activities.
Families find alternative ways to visit with Santa this year
The only photo Delilah Lopez’s parents have of her with Santa is from her first Christmas, when she was a 9-month-old baby. Since then, she’s become mobile and wised up to stranger danger.
“We have pictures of her running away from the real Santa,” said mom Christy Astle-Lopez. “She’s never asked the real one for anything.”
On a recent Saturday morning, the Lopez family, of Bothell, went to visit their Santa at Molbak’s Garden + Home in Woodinville. Only this year, “Santa” is a cardboard cutout and somewhat less scary. Delilah, now 3, hugged her stuffie and flashed a smile for a few snaps, then she was done.
This year no one’s sitting on a strange man’s lap. The risk of spreading the novel coronavirus means some parents are now scrambling to come up with alternatives.
With many schools online, child maltreatment reports in Washington plummet
New data offers a sobering look at how school closures during the pandemic have affected child welfare reporting.
After school buildings closed last school year, the Washington state agency that investigates child abuse and neglect received 87% fewer calls from concerned teachers, counselors and other mandatory school reporters on average per week through June. This school year, reports are down 59%.
The new data from the Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) confirms what many educators, families and officials feared: Fewer eyes on children during the pandemic has resulted in fewer reported instances of neglect and abuse. This fits with nationwide trends, which suggests all child maltreatment reporting is down 40-60%.
The numbers hint that maltreatment is going undetected by educators, and officials and experts warn that children are likely experiencing more harm during the pandemic, not less.
“There may even be an increase in underlying severe abuse that we will see as families become more visible to reporters,” said Vickie Ybarra, director of the Office of Innovation, Alignment, and Accountability at DCYF. “The economic pieces of this is what’s going to drive the most severe outcomes for children and families.”
A Canadian woman has been sick with COVID-19 long-term effects for nearly 9 months: ‘I’m definitely worried it will be permanent’
When Ashley Antonio contracted COVID-19 in late March, the Canadian criminal attorney fought against the common symptoms that come with most cases: fever, body aches, fatigue, headaches.
She’d manage her symptoms at home and eventually overcome them, she assured herself. After all, she was a healthy 35-year-old with no underlying conditions who boxed and did strength training four times a week.
Except the symptoms never really went away — they intensified.
Now, 259 days later, Antonio is still suffering the repercussions of a virus that has upended almost every aspect of her life.
She has been in and out of the hospital four times in almost nine months. Her doctors have diagnosed Antonio with arthritis and a condition that causes her heartbeat to dramatically increase when she stands up. Both are long-term effects of the virus, they told her. They also don’t know if, and when, those symptoms will go away.
“Everyone is just told you either recover or you die,” Antonio told The Washington Post on Tuesday. “There’s never talk of all the people that are trapped somewhere in the middle with all of these long-term effects. We’re not recovered. We’re just not COVID positive anymore.”
