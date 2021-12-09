U.S. health officials approved the use of the AstraZeneca antibody drug for individuals who have serious health problems or allergies and can’t receive adequate protection against the COVID-19 from the vaccine.

Though health professionals have found omicron to be highly contagious, the estimated 40 confirmed cases in the U.S. have all resulted in mild illness, and no deaths linked to the variant have been reported, according to the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

