Though health professionals have found omicron to be highly contagious, the estimated 40 confirmed cases in the U.S. have all resulted in mild illness, and no deaths linked to the variant have been reported, according to the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
King County's first known omicron patient hadn't traveled recently, suggesting the variant has been spreading locally, the public health department said yesterday. Here's what we know about her and the omicron patients nationwide, most of whom are experiencing mild illness.
The coronavirus attacks fat tissue, new research indicates. More investigation is needed, but the study's authors say this may shed light on why some people are more vulnerable, and it could also point to new treatments that target body fat.
More than 200 million Americans — over 60% of the population — have been fully vaccinated, but that isn't enough to prevent hot spots as the U.S. heads toward a heartbreaking death-toll milestone.
Leaders in hot water: While one nation's prime minister is apologizing after partying all night despite her coronavirus exposure, another is fuming after a leaked video showed his senior staff members joking about breaching lockdown with a Christmas party.