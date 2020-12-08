By
 

While the United States is expected to begin coronavirus vaccine distribution in the coming months, U.K. health authorities are rolling out their first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed vaccine on Tuesday.

Other countries are also right on the cusp of distributing their versions of the vaccine. Chinese vaccine company Sinovac is currently conducting the last stage of clinical trials for its candidate in Brazil, Turkey and Indonesia. And in Canada, the vaccine is expected to be approved as soon as Thursday and distributed before the end of December.

And on Tuesday morning, U.S. regulators posted a positive review of Pfizer vaccine data, offering the world’s first detailed look at the evidence behind the shots.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Morocco to use Chinese vaccine to kick off mass vaccinations

Morocco is gearing up for an ambitious COVID-19 vaccination program, aiming to vaccinate 80% of its adults in an operation starting this month that’s relying initially on a Chinese vaccine that has not yet completed advanced trials to prove it is safe and effective.

The first injections could come within days, a Health Ministry official told The Associated Press.

People wearing face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus walks past a bivouac where clinical trials for covid-19 vaccines are conducted, in Rabat, Morocco, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Mosa’ab Elshamy)
People wearing face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus walks past a bivouac where clinical trials for covid-19 vaccines are conducted, in Rabat, Morocco, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Mosa’ab Elshamy)

While Britain began its vaccination program Tuesday with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and the U.S. and European Union are racing to approve a series of Western-made vaccines, other governments are looking to use vaccines from China and Russia.

Read the story here.

—The Associated Press
Advertising

Dutch report ‘worrying rise’ in infections

The Dutch public health institute on Tuesday reported a “worrying rise” in the number of coronavirus infections in the last week, as the government prepared to announce whether it will allow any relaxations over the Christmas holidays of its partial lockdown.

The health institute said the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by more than 9,000 to 43,103 in a week.

Read the story here.

—The Associated Press

What will it take to keep Washington’s ski areas open through this pandemic winter?

At Northwest ski areas amid a global pandemic, tailgating has become the new après-ski. After a day skiing at Mount Baker, Jessica Henson found herself in a parking lot surrounded by skiers and snowboarders grabbing lunch at their cars, some more elaborately than others. “[L]ots of people have insanely creative car setups,” she said. “From whole camping stoves and tables to simple PB&Js on the tailgate.”

Skiers glide downhill at Crystal Mountain Dec. 2, 2020. (Erika Schultz / The Seattle Times)
Skiers glide downhill at Crystal Mountain Dec. 2, 2020. (Erika Schultz / The Seattle Times)

Before the pandemic, skiers could pick up lunch or a hot beverage in base-area dining rooms. But with new restrictions in place at ski areas across Washington state, skiers and snowboarders are adapting; some are taking to heart resort guidance like the Summit at Snoqualmie’s recommendation to “use your vehicle as base camp.”

It’s just one of many changes ski areas have undergone in the past year, in an effort to reopen without becoming vectors for a virus that has killed over 273,000 Americans and more than 2,800 in Washington state. But is it really possible to ski safely in a pandemic?

Read the story here.

—Megan Burbank

Catch up on the past 24 hours

A nurse administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. U.K. health authorities rolled out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, starting a global immunization program that is expected to gain momentum as more serums win approval. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
A nurse administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. U.K. health authorities rolled out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, starting a global immunization program that is expected to gain momentum as more serums win approval. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

• The FDA this morning posted a positive review of Pfizer's vaccine, offering the world’s first detailed look at the evidence behind the shots. It turns out that Pfizer offered to sell the U.S. more vaccine doses beyond the first shipments, but the Trump administration said no, and now America is scrambling. Here's a Q&A on how vaccines will roll out in the U.S. And yes, you should get one even if you've survived COVID-19. Scientists explain why.

• Washington state last night reported its highest count ever with nearly 7,000 more cases, but there are caveats. It's best to look at the big picture in these graphics and know how to interpret what you see.

• Brits started getting vaccines today. The first shot in the U.K.'s mass vaccination program was given to Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 next week. The second went to William Shakespeare.

• Millions of Americans are heading into the holidays unemployed and over $5,000 behind on rent, with eviction bans set to expire soon. Many are turning for the first time to food banks, which say they’ve never seen anything like this. Here are emergency resources for food and other help in the Seattle area.

• Do you still need to wipe the groceries down? Experts say it's not necessary for most people, but do keep that cleaning spray handy and take a few other precautions.

• "Like a spiderweb": One Thanksgiving-weekend gathering led to an entire school district shutting down.

—Kris Higginson
Advertising

Do you have questions about the coronavirus that causes COVID-19?

Ask in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here. If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories