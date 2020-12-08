While the United States is expected to begin coronavirus vaccine distribution in the coming months,
U.K. health authorities are rolling out their first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed vaccine on Tuesday.
Other countries are also right on the cusp of distributing their versions of the vaccine. Chinese vaccine company Sinovac is
currently conducting the last stage of clinical trials for its candidate in Brazil, Turkey and Indonesia. And in Canada, the vaccine is expected to be approved as soon as Thursday and distributed before the end of December.
And on Tuesday morning, U.S. regulators posted a positive review of Pfizer vaccine data,
offering the world’s first detailed look at the evidence behind the shots.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
6:18 am Catch up on the past 24 hours
A nurse administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. U.K. health authorities rolled out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, starting a global immunization program that is expected to gain momentum as more serums win approval. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
• The FDA this morning posted a positive review of Pfizer's vaccine, offering the world’s
first detailed look at the evidence behind the shots. It turns out that Pfizer offered to sell the U.S. more vaccine doses beyond the first shipments, but the Trump administration said no, and now America is scrambling. Here's a Q&A on how vaccines will roll out in the U.S. And yes, you should get one even if you've survived COVID-19. Scientists explain why.
• Washington state last night reported its highest count ever with nearly 7,000 more cases,
but there are caveats. It's best to look at the big picture in these graphics and know how to interpret what you see.
• Brits started getting vaccines today.
The first shot in the U.K.'s mass vaccination program was given to Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 next week. The second went to William Shakespeare.
• Millions of Americans are heading into the holidays unemployed and over $5,000 behind on rent, with
eviction bans set to expire soon. Many are turning for the first time to food banks, which say they’ve never seen anything like this. Here are emergency resources for food and other help in the Seattle area.
• Do you still need to wipe the groceries down? Experts say it's not necessary for most people, but do
keep that cleaning spray handy and take a few other precautions.
• "Like a spiderweb": One Thanksgiving-weekend gathering
led to an entire school district shutting down.
—Kris Higginson
10:15 pm, Dec. 7, 2020
Do you have questions about the coronavirus that causes COVID-19?
Ask in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page,
ask your question here
.
If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.
Seattle Times staff & news services