Morocco to use Chinese vaccine to kick off mass vaccinations
Morocco is gearing up for an ambitious COVID-19 vaccination program, aiming to vaccinate 80% of its adults in an operation starting this month that’s relying initially on a Chinese vaccine that has not yet completed advanced trials to prove it is safe and effective.
The first injections could come within days, a Health Ministry official told The Associated Press.
While Britain began its vaccination program Tuesday with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and the U.S. and European Union are racing to approve a series of Western-made vaccines, other governments are looking to use vaccines from China and Russia.
The Dutch public health institute on Tuesday reported a “worrying rise” in the number of coronavirus infections in the last week, as the government prepared to announce whether it will allow any relaxations over the Christmas holidays of its partial lockdown.
The health institute said the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by more than 9,000 to 43,103 in a week.
What will it take to keep Washington’s ski areas open through this pandemic winter?
At Northwest ski areas amid a global pandemic, tailgating has become the new après-ski. After a day skiing at Mount Baker, Jessica Henson found herself in a parking lot surrounded by skiers and snowboarders grabbing lunch at their cars, some more elaborately than others. “[L]ots of people have insanely creative car setups,” she said. “From whole camping stoves and tables to simple PB&Js on the tailgate.”
Before the pandemic, skiers could pick up lunch or a hot beverage in base-area dining rooms. But with new restrictions in place at ski areas across Washington state, skiers and snowboarders are adapting; some are taking to heart resort guidance like the Summit at Snoqualmie’s recommendation to “use your vehicle as base camp.”
It’s just one of many changes ski areas have undergone in the past year, in an effort to reopen without becoming vectors for a virus that has killed over 273,000 Americans and more than 2,800 in Washington state. But is it really possible to ski safely in a pandemic?
• The FDA this morning posted a positive review of Pfizer's vaccine, offering the world’s first detailed look at the evidence behind the shots. It turns out that Pfizer offered to sell the U.S. more vaccine doses beyond the first shipments, but the Trump administration said no, and now America is scrambling. Here's a Q&A on how vaccines will roll out in the U.S. And yes, you should get one even if you've survived COVID-19. Scientists explain why.
