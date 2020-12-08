Editor’s note: This is a live account of COVID-19 updates from Tuesday, Dec. 8, as the day unfolded. It is no longer being updated. Click here to see all the most recent news about the pandemic, and click here to find additional resources.

While the United States is expected to begin coronavirus vaccine distribution in the coming months, U.K. health authorities are rolling out their first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed vaccine on Tuesday.

Other countries are also right on the cusp of distributing their versions of the vaccine. Chinese vaccine company Sinovac is currently conducting the last stage of clinical trials for its candidate in Brazil, Turkey and Indonesia. And in Canada, the vaccine is expected to be approved as soon as Thursday and distributed before the end of December.

And on Tuesday morning, U.S. regulators posted a positive review of Pfizer vaccine data, offering the world’s first detailed look at the evidence behind the shots.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

The White House hosted an Operation Warp Speed vaccine summit today.

