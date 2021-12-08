A Canadian drugmaker will be seeking approval from health regulators for its plant-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was 71% effective at preventing COVID-19 infection in a large, late-stage study.

The World Health Organization advised against using the plasma of people who recovered from COVID-19 as a treatment for patients who are battling the virus. The United Nations health agency said plasma transfusions are costly, time-consuming, and have not shown to improve a patient’s chance for survival or reduce their need for a ventilator.

An early study found that the antibodies of vaccinated individuals were less successful in preventing the spread of omicron when compared to other COVID-19 variants, suggesting that even vaccinated people may be vulnerable to breakthrough infections. Though vaccinated people may still be vulnerable to breakthrough cases, the data also shows that those who have received a booster shot may be better protected than those who remain unvaccinated.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.

