A Canadian drugmaker will be seeking approval from health regulators for its plant-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was 71% effective at preventing COVID-19 infection in a large, late-stage study.

The World Health Organization advised against using the plasma of people who recovered from COVID-19 as a treatment for patients who are battling the virus. The United Nations health agency said plasma transfusions are costly, time-consuming, and have not shown to improve a patient’s chance for survival or reduce their need for a ventilator.

An early study found that the antibodies of vaccinated individuals were less successful in preventing the spread of omicron when compared to other COVID-19 variants, suggesting that even vaccinated people may be vulnerable to breakthrough infections. Though vaccinated people may still be vulnerable to breakthrough cases, the data also shows that those who have received a booster shot may be better protected than those who remain unvaccinated.

We're updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.


Some parts of Washington are far more vaccinated and boosted than others. See how many people in your county have gotten three shots, and find help getting yours as demand skyrockets.

Pfizer's booster shot may protect against omicron, the company said this morning — but the initial two doses appear significantly less effective. This came after a study offered good news and bad about how vaccinated people might fare against the fast-spreading variant.

More than 3,500 Seattle child-care workers will get extra payments this month for their work on the pandemic's front lines.

Judges have slammed the brakes on all three federal vaccine mandates affecting the private sector. In the latest case, a judge yesterday blocked President Joe Biden's requirement for federal contractors, but it isn't over yet. Catch up on what courts have said about Biden’s mandates.

The U.S. surgeon general has issued a rare advisory warning of an emerging mental health crisis in youth, exacerbated by the pandemic. Here's where to find help.

