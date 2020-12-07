The 76-year-old former New York mayor has traveled extensively to battleground states in recent days and weeks in an effort to help Trump subvert his election loss. On numerous occasions he has met with officials for hours at a time without wearing a mask.
• Rudy Giuliani is hospitalized with COVID-19, and we're starting to see the ripple effects of his extensive travel and hours of maskless hearings as the point man for President Donald Trump's effort to overturn the election results. Arizona's Legislature abruptly closed for a week, but it may be too late for many lawmakers who met with Giuliani.
