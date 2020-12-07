By
 

President Donald Trump said Sunday his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the latest in Trump’s inner circle to contract the disease that is now surging across the U.S.

The 76-year-old former New York mayor has traveled extensively to battleground states in recent days and weeks in an effort to help Trump subvert his election loss. On numerous occasions he has met with officials for hours at a time without wearing a mask.

That defiance of public health advice came to a head on Sunday when Trump announced on Twitter that Giuliani had contracted the coronavirus. Hours later, legislative staff in Arizona’s Capitol abruptly announced a weeklong closure of the state Senate and House starting on Monday.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Quarantine corner: Things to do while cooped up

How to turn your annual cookie swap into a long-distance, virtual party. (Tom McCorkle / For The Washington Post)
How to turn your annual cookie swap into a long-distance, virtual party. (Tom McCorkle / For The Washington Post)

• Turn your cookie swap into a virtual party. Here are the key ingredients for a fun, safe swap.

• You could wrap up holiday shopping by checking your neighborhood bookstore for these six recommended paperbacks.

• Actor Catherine Steadman was "just boiling" in full Victorian costume in a desert when she started daydreaming about the sea — and up sparked an idea that led to her debut novel. As Moira's Seattle Times Book Club prepares to discuss Steadman's latest psychological thriller, she tells us about her journey from "Downton Abbey" to bestselling author.

—Kris Higginson
Advertising

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Workers stack merchandise at City Fresh Market in Brooklyn on April 17, 2020. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will soon decide which group to recommend next for vaccination, and the debate over the trade-offs is growing heated. Ultimately, states will determine whom to include. (Juan Arredondo/The New York Times)
Workers stack merchandise at City Fresh Market in Brooklyn on April 17, 2020. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will soon decide which group to recommend next for vaccination, and the debate over the trade-offs is growing heated. Ultimately, states will determine whom to include. (Juan Arredondo/The New York Times)

• It's a critical week in the countdown to America’s first coronavirus vaccine. Here's what to watch as the FDA decides on emergency approval. A vaccine could be available by the end of this week, according to a timeline laid out by the Trump administration — but experts are skeptical as that plays out against an increasingly desperate backdrop.

• Rudy Giuliani is hospitalized with COVID-19, and we're starting to see the ripple effects of his extensive travel and hours of maskless hearings as the point man for President Donald Trump's effort to overturn the election results. Arizona's Legislature abruptly closed for a week, but it may be too late for many lawmakers who met with Giuliani.

• A sweeping lockdown began last night in most of California. The backlash is growing as some business owners and sheriffs refuse to go along.

• Should pregnant women get a vaccine? Clear guidance is limited because they’ve been excluded from trials. Here is what's known.

Don't expect a cash payment in the next COVID-19 relief bill. With time running out, lawmakers are closing in on a deal that would pad unemployment checks but controversially exclude direct payments to most Americans.

• Seattle's schools chief wants the youngest learners back in classrooms daily. But the district's planned path to reopening is lengthy. In New York City, kids are heading back to classrooms today, weeks after they closed because of rising infections.

As U.S. sports roll on while the pandemic rages, is it worth the risk? The top-ranked Gonzaga men became the latest to pause their season because of COVID-19, less than 90 minutes before tip-off Saturday against Baylor.

—Kris Higginson

Do you have questions about the coronavirus that causes COVID-19?

Ask in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here. If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories