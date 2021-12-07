While more cases of omicron are reported around the globe, the European Union’s drug agency recommended the approval of anti-inflammatory medicine RoActemra, normally used to treat different types of arthritis, to be used to treat people hospitalized with severe COVID-19. The drug helps level out a protein found in excess in people with COVID-19.
As holidays near, several countries are reevaluating safety measures in advance of a potential rise in virus cases. Italy began requiring vaccination proof on Monday from individuals looking to dine in restaurants, attend theaters or visit other public spaces.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
Travel warnings are growing as omicron spreads. The CDC yesterday issued a "very high" risk warning for travel to several European countries as well as Jordan and Tanzania. So should you get trip insurance? It depends on your situation, and you'll want to pay attention to the fine print.
The U.S. now requires all travelers, including Americans, to show proof of a negative coronavirus test when they enter the country. But not all tests will meet this requirement. Here's how to find the right one and avoid paying an exorbitant price for it.
The battle between omicron and delta may determine the future of the pandemic. Some scientists poring over the early data suggest omicron could emerge the victor as it spreads "extraordinarily fast." So what would that would mean for public health? Here's what is known, and what isn't.
Google and Uber have delayed workers' return to offices — not to another date, but indefinitely. They're among the first major U.S. employers to do so as the omicron variant creates new uncertainty in the work world.