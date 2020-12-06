King County public officials are using online concerts and high-school aged “social media ambassadors” to slow the rapid spread of COVID-19 among youth people.
Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Denise Juneau is calling for students enrolled in preschool through second grade to return to in-person school by spring.
And about 100 million Americans are pondering whether to activate COVID-19 exposure notifications on their mobile phones.
Public health officials enlist youth ambassadors to slow the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Seattle
Hunter Grier was ready to rock.
But first, he had a message for the more than 10,000 people — mostly young — watching online.
“I don’t think you need to hear it from me, but I wouldn’t be here saying it if I didn’t think it was super important,” the 20-year-old musician who performs as honeypot told his virtual audience. “There’s no excuse at this point. Just wear a … mask and be cool and that’s all it takes.”
Then he launched into a propulsive song called “mirror,” standing alone in his Snohomish County home with a guitar and mic — and singing through a mask.
Honeypot was the opening act Nov. 28 for the first “Safe in Sound” streaming concert produced by the incongruous combination of The Vera Project — a nonprofit for youth that specializes in punk and hip-hop performances — and Public Health – Seattle & King County.
With coronavirus infections growing exponentially across Washington and people under the age of 40 accounting for nearly 60% of new cases, health officials are trying new tactics to reach the crucial youth demographic. They’re abandoning the formality of traditional public health messages and enlisting young people as advisers and emissaries to others of their own age.
The need to communicate more effectively with young people is reflected in the statistics.
Infection rates in people aged 10 to 29 more than tripled in King County between early October and early November. For the week of Nov. 17, the rate of new infections in adults under 30 was 441 per 100,000 — nearly twice as high as any other age group.
“When you look at the data on how young people are being impacted by COVID, you can clearly see that something’s not working and we need to figure out different ways to reach them,” said Hikma Sherka, 23, a youth leader in Seattle’s Ethiopian community and a member of King County’s Children and Youth Advisory Board.
Young people are less likely to get seriously ill or be hospitalized with COVID-19, but they play an important role in the ongoing spread of the disease, said Judith Malmgren, a Seattle epidemiologist affiliated with the University of Washington.
You have questions about COVID-19 exposure notifications. Here are answers.
Here’s a phone alert you wouldn’t want to miss: “You have likely been exposed.”
The coronavirus surge is upon us, and your phone might be able to help. About 100 million Americans (including Washington state residents) now have the ability to get pop-up notifications from local health authorities when they’ve personally spent time near someone who later tested positive for the coronavirus.
But exposure notifications only work if you and the people around you turn them on. Yes, you!
There’s early evidence this anonymous smartphone technology works – but so far isn’t helping very many Americans.
The alerts use software built by Apple and Google into iPhones and Android devices to detect when people (or the phones they’re holding) get into close contact with each other. That might sound like a privacy invasion, but they figured out how to track encounters between people in a way that’s anonymous – and doesn’t store your location – by using the Bluetooth wireless technology in phones.
Exposure alerts worked for the governor of Virginia, Ralph Northam. He and the first lady tested positive for the coronavirus in September, and because they had it working on their phones, staff members exposed to them got notified. And they’re picking up steam: In its first few weeks, Colorado’s system was activated by a million residents, or 17 percent of its population.
So why aren’t our phones a big part of America’s coronavirus response? For starters, each state’s local health department has to develop and operate its own system (though they’ve recently begun making them work across borders). Privacy concerns about similar-sounding – but actually very different – contact-tracing apps have needlessly scared people away. And frankly, Apple and Google buried the settings and apps you’ll need, bungling what could have been the year’s most-helpful tech launch.
You don’t have much to lose, so you might as well turn exposure alerts on. It takes less than five minutes to set up, and this guide will help.
Seattle superintendent wants pre-K through second grade back in-person by spring
By spring, Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Denise Juneau wants students enrolled in preschool through second grade back in school buildings daily, and broader in-person services for students with disabilities. The Seattle School Board, which has yet to approve the recommendation, appears amenable, although with some reservations.
It’s the first time the district has put out a major plan for in-person learning this school year. Officials had remained mostly silent on the issue, even as surrounding districts such as Bellevue have been drawing up plans publicly for months. No districts in King County have implemented in-person learning on a wide scale.
Under the proposal, parents could choose to keep their kids at home and continue with remote learning.
But the path to a Seattle reopening, as presented by the district during an online School Board retreatSaturday, is lengthy — about two and a half months between approval and implementation, with a target date of March 1, possibly earlier for special education students.
Disease metrics would play a role in kick-starting or scaling back in-person instruction, but all the details are not yet clear. Most critically, a broad return to the physical classroom would need buy-in from teachers, whose union to date has been deeply skeptical of district proposals.
The district said Saturday it would be able to upgrade and adjust any airflow and ventilation systems in its buildings by mid-February. To ensure physical distancing, the district wants a ratio of no more than 15 students to a teacher.
New restrictions imposed across California as intensive care units fill up
Faced with a dire shortage of hospital beds, health officials announced Saturday the vast region of Southern California and a large swath of the Central Valley will be placed under a sweeping new lockdown in an urgent attempt to slow the rapid rise of coronavirus cases.
The California Department of Public Health said the intensive care unit capacity in both regions’ hospitals had fallen below a 15% threshold that triggers the new measures, which include strict closures for businesses and a ban on gathering with anyone outside of your own household. The new measures will take effect Sunday evening and remain in place for at least three weeks, meaning the lockdown will cover the Christmas holiday.
Much of the state is on the brink of the same restrictions. Some counties have opted to impose them even before reaching the 15% threshold, including five San Francisco Bay Area counties where the measures also take effect starting Sunday.
With a new lockdown looming, many rushed out to supermarkets Saturday and lined up outside salons to squeeze in a haircut before the orders kicked in.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the new plan Thursday. It is the most restrictive order since he imposed the country’s first statewide stay-at-home rule in March. But the situation is bleaker than in March.
“The risk of contracting COVID in the community now is higher now than it has ever been,” Dr. Eric McDonald, the medical director for San Diego County, told reporters Saturday. He and other officials urged the public to bear down, heed the rules and help the state get through the latest and worst wave of cases the state has seen.
California has tallied a staggering total of 1.3 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started, setting a new daily record on Friday when 25,068 confirmed cases were recorded.
Newsom's new order bars all on-site restaurant dining and close hair and nail salons, movie theaters and many other businesses, as well as museums and playgrounds. It says people may not congregate with anyone outside their household and must always wear masks when they go outside.
Schools that are currently open can continue to provide in-person instruction; retailers including supermarkets and shopping centers can operate with just 20% customer capacity.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
Coronavirus infections across the U.S. have continued to rise as the country moves deeper into a holiday season when eagerly anticipated gatherings of family and friends could push the numbers even higher. The seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 attributable deaths has passed 2,000 for the first time since spring.
Washington's Department of Health reported 1,503 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the state's totals to 175,793 cases and at least 2,925 deaths, meaning 1.7% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
Californians have come under sweeping new restrictions on businesses and activities, as officials desperately try to slow the frighteningly rapid escalation of coronavirus cases that threatens to overwhelm hospitals. Five Bay Area counties imposed a new stay-at-home order that takes effect today.
Unemployment has forced aching decisions on millions of Americans and their families in the face of a rampaging viral pandemic that has closed shops and restaurants, paralyzed travel and left millions jobless for months. And their predicaments stand to grow bleaker yet if Congress fails to extend two unemployment programs that are set to expire the day after Christmas.
The Oregon Medical Board has indefinitely suspended the medical license of a doctor who said at a pro-Trump rally that he doesn’t wear a mask at his Dallas, Oregon clinic and doesn’t require his staff to wear face-coverings either.
The Seahawks’ standing as the only NFL team to not have a player on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list came to an end Saturday when they placed defensive tackle Bryan Mone on the list.
Saturday's major early-season NCAA men's basketball contest between top-rated Gonzaga and second-ranked Baylor was canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests of Gonzaga players.
NBA teams that do not comply with league rules designed to minimize the spread of the coronavirus this season could face major penalties, such as forfeiting games or draft picks, the professional basketball league told its franchises Saturday.
When children and teens are overwhelmed with anxiety, depression or thoughts of self-harm, they often wait days in emergency rooms because there aren’t enough psychiatric beds. The problem has only grown worse during the COVID-19 pandemic, reports from parents and professionals suggest.
