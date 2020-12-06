Coronavirus infections across the U.S. have continued to rise as the country moves deeper into a holiday season when eagerly anticipated gatherings of family and friends could push the numbers even higher. The seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 attributable deaths has passed 2,000 for the first time since spring.
Washington's Department of Health reported 1,503 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the state's totals to 175,793 cases and at least 2,925 deaths, meaning 1.7% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
Californians have come under sweeping new restrictions on businesses and activities, as officials desperately try to slow the frighteningly rapid escalation of coronavirus cases that threatens to overwhelm hospitals. Five Bay Area counties imposed a new stay-at-home order that takes effect today.
Unemployment has forced aching decisions on millions of Americans and their families in the face of a rampaging viral pandemic that has closed shops and restaurants, paralyzed travel and left millions jobless for months. And their predicaments stand to grow bleaker yet if Congress fails to extend two unemployment programs that are set to expire the day after Christmas.
The Oregon Medical Board has indefinitely suspended the medical license of a doctor who said at a pro-Trump rally that he doesn’t wear a mask at his Dallas, Oregon clinic and doesn’t require his staff to wear face-coverings either.
The Seahawks’ standing as the only NFL team to not have a player on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list came to an end Saturday when they placed defensive tackle Bryan Mone on the list.
Saturday's major early-season NCAA men's basketball contest between top-rated Gonzaga and second-ranked Baylor was canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests of Gonzaga players.
NBA teams that do not comply with league rules designed to minimize the spread of the coronavirus this season could face major penalties, such as forfeiting games or draft picks, the professional basketball league told its franchises Saturday.
When children and teens are overwhelmed with anxiety, depression or thoughts of self-harm, they often wait days in emergency rooms because there aren’t enough psychiatric beds. The problem has only grown worse during the COVID-19 pandemic, reports from parents and professionals suggest.
—Daniel Beekman
Advertising
Do you have questions about the coronavirus that causes COVID-19?
Ask in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here.
If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.