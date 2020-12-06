Editor’s note: This is a live account of COVID-19 updates from Sunday, Dec. 7, as the day unfolded. It is no longer being updated. Click here to see all the most recent news about the pandemic, and click here to find additional resources.

King County public officials are using online concerts and high-school aged “social media ambassadors” to slow the rapid spread of COVID-19 among youth people.

Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Denise Juneau wants students enrolled in preschool through second grade to return to in-person school by spring.

And about 100 million Americans are pondering whether to activate COVID-19 exposure notifications on their mobile phones.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

