The omicron variant of the coronavirus was found in three Washington counties over the weekend. Health officials described the discovery of the new variant as inevitable, as omicron has now been found in about a third of U.S. states.
While it has been dubbed a “variant of concern,” there is still much unknown about the new variant, including how quickly it spreads, whether it causes more or less severe disease than previous variants and how effective current vaccines are against it.
“We strongly urge people to get vaccinated and get their boosters as soon as possible to maximize their level of protection from any variant,” Dr. Umair Shah, the state health secretary said Saturday. Vaccines are free and health insurance is not required.
NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private sector employers
New York City employers will have to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for their workers under new rules announced Monday by Mayor Bill de Blasio.
The vaccine mandate for private businesses will take effect Dec. 27 and is aimed at preventing a spike in COVID-19 infections during the holiday season and the colder months, the Democratic mayor said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”
“We in New York City have decided to use a preemptive strike to really do something bold to stop the further growth of COVID and the dangers it’s causing to all of us,” de Blasio said. “All private-sector employers in New York City will be covered by this vaccine mandate as of Dec. 27.”
Vaccinations are already required for hospital and nursing home workers and city employees including teachers, police officers and firefighters. A vaccination mandate for employees of private and religious schools was announced last week.
The city was moving to impose the mandate on private sector businesses even as federal courts have temporarily blocked an attempt by President Joe Biden to do the same nationally for larger companies.
Pandemic stress weighs heavily on Gen Z: AP-NORC, MTV poll
Isolation. Anxiety. Uncertainty. The stresses of the coronavirus pandemic have taken a toll on Americans of all ages, but a new poll finds that teens and young adults have faced some of the heaviest struggles as they come of age during a time of extreme turmoil.
Overall, more than a third of Americans ages 13 to 56 cite the pandemic as a major source of stress, and many say it has made certain parts of their lives harder. But when it comes to education, friendships and dating, the disruption has had a pronounced impact among Generation Z, according to a new survey from MTV Entertainment Group and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Roughly half of Americans across generations, including Gen Z, said the pandemic led to struggles having fun and maintaining mental health
The outsized impact on children and adolescents is partly linked to where they are in their brain development, said Dr. Cora Breuner, a pediatrician at Seattle Children’s Hospital. Those periods are when humans see the most growth in executive function — the complex mental skills needed to navigate daily life.
Here we go again: A cruise ship with at least 17 coronavirus cases aboard, including one probable omicron case, has docked in New Orleans. The virus found its way on board even before a scheduled loosening of U.S. rules for cruise ships.