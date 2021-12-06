The omicron variant of the coronavirus was found in three Washington counties over the weekend. Health officials described the discovery of the new variant as inevitable, as omicron has now been found in about a third of U.S. states.

While it has been dubbed a “variant of concern,” there is still much unknown about the new variant, including how quickly it spreads, whether it causes more or less severe disease than previous variants and how effective current vaccines are against it.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, said on Sunday that early signs indicate it could be less dangerous than the delta variant, but stressed the need for more information.

“We strongly urge people to get vaccinated and get their boosters as soon as possible to maximize their level of protection from any variant,” Dr. Umair Shah, the state health secretary said Saturday. Vaccines are free and health insurance is not required.

