The omicron variant of the coronavirus was found in three Washington counties over the weekend. Health officials described the discovery of the new variant as inevitable, as omicron has now been found in about a third of U.S. states.

While it has been dubbed a “variant of concern,” there is still much unknown about the new variant, including how quickly it spreads, whether it causes more or less severe disease than previous variants and how effective current vaccines are against it.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, said on Sunday that early signs indicate it could be less dangerous than the delta variant, but stressed the need for more information.

“We strongly urge people to get vaccinated and get their boosters as soon as possible to maximize their level of protection from any variant,” Dr. Umair Shah, the state health secretary said Saturday. Vaccines are free and health insurance is not required.

Omicron's "patient zero" in the U.S. has no idea who gave him the coronavirus variant, he said as he recalled how a joyous weekend gave way to worry. The fast-spreading variant has been detected in about a third of U.S. states, including Washington, where it's popped up in three places. But omicron may be less dangerous than delta, early signs suggest.

Starting today, King County’s smallest restaurants must join others in requiring vaccine proof. Here are the rules.

A beloved Tacoma mother, friend and founder of a Christian nonprofit never got around to getting a COVID-19 shot. Now Roselyn Knox's family hopes others will after reading the plea in her obituary.

Is it time to change the definition of "fully vaccinated"? Some U.S. governors are doing that as the coronavirus' omicron variant spreads and immunity wanes from initial vaccinations. Here's how to find a vaccine or booster in Washington.

Here we go again: A cruise ship with at least 17 coronavirus cases aboard, including one probable omicron case, has docked in New Orleans. The virus found its way on board even before a scheduled loosening of U.S. rules for cruise ships.

Are Santa visits safe? What about parties? Experts are offering guidance on figuring out your boundaries, down to the details like chips and dip. Plus, these are the questions they recommend asking guests before gathering.

