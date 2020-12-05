A possible showdown loomed in Vancouver, Clark County, after a federal judge on Friday refused to issue an emergency order sought by Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson that would prevent him from being arrested or prosecuted for a prayer rally he has planned for this afternoon in a local park. Gibson had filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Tacoma on Nov. 30 challenging some of Gov. Jay Inslee’s most recent COVID-19 restrictions, claiming they violate Constitutionally guaranteed religious liberties.
Warnings went unheeded. The apparent Thanksgiving holiday travel blitz proved to be exactly that, according to new data showing high numbers of air passengers, and only a slight dip in holiday driving even as the nation saw record coronavirus death rates.
Momentum continued to build in Congress for a compromise COVID-19 aid bill that would offer relief for businesses, the unemployed, schools, and health care providers, among others struggling as caseloads are spiking. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell were negotiating fine points of a package considered likely to be less than $1 trillion. Sticking points continued to be aid to state and local governments and liability protections for businesses and universities open during the pandemic.
College sports continued to struggle with pandemic-era scheduling, as the Washington State women's basketball team saw the first two games of its season postponed Friday. The Cougars were to play at Cal on Sunday and Stanford on Tuesday.
Sound Transit announced a temporary train service reduction because of a COVID-related lack of workers. Beginning Monday, Link light-rail trains between the city of SeaTac and the University of Washington will arrive 12 minutes apart, instead of the normal 7-to-8-minute frequency, at peak times.
In a first, federal health officials recommended Americans should be wearing a mask indoors whenever they’re outside their own home. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued the recommendation in the midst of surging COVID-19 cases, anticipating continued high levels of transmission through the holiday season.
In Wyoming, a Department of Health official involved in the state's response to the coronavirus questioned the legitimacy of the pandemic, and described a forthcoming vaccine as a biological weapon. The official's baseless claims were cited by health authorities as an example of the challenges of achieving public participation in protective measures and, in the near future, vaccine distribution.
—Ron Judd
