As the country continues to see record coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and death, states on Friday submitted their vaccine orders and distribution plans to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in preparation for a possible approved vaccine by the end of the year.

In Seattle, the city will open its first two self-administered, oral testing sites — one in Northgate and one in the Central District — on Saturday afternoon. Here’s how to schedule an appointment.

