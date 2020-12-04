A nurse and her entire family contracted COVID-19 under one roof. It started with a ‘selfless’ car ride.
As Sofia Burke leaned back in her hospital bed this week, she clutched an oxygen mask to her face while explaining how her mother’s kindness toward others resulted in the New Jersey nurse contracting coronavirus.
Despite following all health and safety guidelines for months, Burke did not know that her mother, Dora Matias, gave a ride last month to an elderly friend who said she had a cold. By Thanksgiving, the “selfless” car ride with the coughing companion set off what Burke called a “superspreader” event in her large household.
“My mother left her guard down for one moment – one moment,” Burke, 43, said to CNN’s Don Lemon on Wednesday, pausing to catch her breath. “And in that swift moment, my entire family was affected.”
Now, weeks after the car ride, Burke and seven other members of her Elmwood Park, N.J., home have tested positive for covid-19, according to WPIX. Otto Bowless, her 93-year-old father, died last week of covid complications, as first reported by NorthJersey.com.
State's coronavirus hospitalizations hit highest level ever
The number of patients newly hospitalized with COVID-19 in Washington more than doubled in November and is growing faster than at any other time during the pandemic, the state's top public health officer says. Hospitals are canceling procedures and looking for ways to stretch care, but there aren't many extra hands left to help tired, burned-out health workers.
• Now that your phone can warn you that you've been exposed to the coronavirus, we're answering questions about how the new WA Notify app works, along with whether Washington will adopt the CDC's new guidelines for a shorter quarantine.
Do you have questions about the coronavirus that causes COVID-19?
Ask in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here.
If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.