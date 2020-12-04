President-elect Joe Biden said Thursday that, in an effort to battle yet another wave of the coronavirus pandemic, he’s planning to ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as one of his first acts in office.

States are continuing to work on plans for who they’ll prioritize when the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine become available, as U.S. deaths from the outbreak eclipsed 3,100 in a single day. While states hammer out their plans, three former presidents — Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush — have indicated they’d be willing to take a vaccine publicly to encourage other Americans to follow suit.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

