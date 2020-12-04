By
 

President-elect Joe Biden said Thursday that, in an effort to battle yet another wave of the coronavirus pandemic, he’s planning to ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as one of his first acts in office.

States are continuing to work on plans for who they’ll prioritize when the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine become available, as U.S. deaths from the outbreak eclipsed 3,100 in a single day. While states hammer out their plans, three former presidents — Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush — have indicated they’d be willing to take a vaccine publicly to encourage other Americans to follow suit.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across the state.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

A nurse and her entire family contracted COVID-19 under one roof. It started with a ‘selfless’ car ride.

As Sofia Burke leaned back in her hospital bed this week, she clutched an oxygen mask to her face while explaining how her mother’s kindness toward others resulted in the New Jersey nurse contracting coronavirus.

Despite following all health and safety guidelines for months, Burke did not know that her mother, Dora Matias, gave a ride last month to an elderly friend who said she had a cold. By Thanksgiving, the “selfless” car ride with the coughing companion set off what Burke called a “superspreader” event in her large household.

“My mother left her guard down for one moment – one moment,” Burke, 43, said to CNN’s Don Lemon on Wednesday, pausing to catch her breath. “And in that swift moment, my entire family was affected.”

Now, weeks after the car ride, Burke and seven other members of her Elmwood Park, N.J., home have tested positive for covid-19, according to WPIX. Otto Bowless, her 93-year-old father, died last week of covid complications, as first reported by NorthJersey.com.

Read the full story here.

—Andrea Salcedo, The Washington Post
Advertising

Quarantine corner: Things to do while cooped up

• Warner Bros. will stream all of its 2021 films at the same time they play in theaters. It's a seismic shift for Hollywood.

• The show must go on, even if that means on … line. Seattle-area performing arts groups have plans to inject much-needed cheer into the holiday season.

• Spice up your reading list, find something to stream or hit the slopes. Here are our ideas for a fun weekend.​​​​​​

—Kris Higginson

Catch up on the last 24 hours

Daily coronavirus hospitalizations are now higher than they were during a surge in the spring. In this photo from July, a critical care nurse, right, verifies medication for a COVID-19 patient in isolation on the ICU floor at Overlake Hospital in Bellevue. (Greg Gilbert / The Seattle Times)
Daily coronavirus hospitalizations are now higher than they were during a surge in the spring. In this photo from July, a critical care nurse, right, verifies medication for a COVID-19 patient in isolation on the ICU floor at Overlake Hospital in Bellevue. (Greg Gilbert / The Seattle Times)

State's coronavirus hospitalizations hit highest level ever

The number of patients newly hospitalized with COVID-19 in Washington more than doubled in November and is growing faster than at any other time during the pandemic, the state's top public health officer says. Hospitals are canceling procedures and looking for ways to stretch care, but there aren't many extra hands left to help tired, burned-out health workers.

Suzanne Mayer, a veteran math teacher at Aki Kurose Middle School in Seattle, has a three-screen setup in her garage, which allows her to watch students work and also view her lessons in student mode, to make sure it’s all working. (Mike Siegel / The Seattle Times)
Suzanne Mayer, a veteran math teacher at Aki Kurose Middle School in Seattle, has a three-screen setup in her garage, which allows her to watch students work and also view her lessons in student mode, to make sure it’s all working. (Mike Siegel / The Seattle Times)

Behind the scenes in a 2020 classroom

“If kids learn math this year, I’ll be … doing back flips down the hallway,” says Suzanne Mayer, a veteran math teacher at Aki Kurose Middle School in Seattle. She's feeling like a new teacher all over again as she treks to her garage and an elaborate three-screen setup that speaks to the difficulties of online teaching. Here's how Mayer, whom one colleague calls "the best teacher in the city," is making it work.

Best of the rest

• President-elect Joe Biden will call for 100 days of mask-wearing as one of his first acts. He's asked Dr. Anthony Fauci to stay and picked America's new top doctor. Biden also said he'd get inoculated on camera, and so did three former presidents.

• Today is a key deadline in the vaccine push. Emotions are running high as states submit their plans for who's first in line and where the vaccines should be shipped. And some trial volunteers who got placebo vaccines say they now deserve real ones. But that could be disastrous, vaccine experts say.

• Now that your phone can warn you that you've been exposed to the coronavirus, we're answering questions about how the new WA Notify app works, along with whether Washington will adopt the CDC's new guidelines for a shorter quarantine.

• Spit in a tube and mail it in: The first do-it-yourself coronavirus test kits are rolling out.

"Rapid-response teams" will be sent to Washington nursing homes as staffers test positive.

• California is imposing far-reaching new lockdowns that will change daily life for millions of people.

• Optimism is growing for a COVID-19 relief bill. One complication: which president would decide whether to sign it.

—Kris Higginson

Do you have questions about the coronavirus that causes COVID-19?

Ask in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here. If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories