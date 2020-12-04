President-elect Joe Biden said Thursday that, in an effort to battle yet another wave of the coronavirus pandemic, he’s planning to ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as one of his first acts in office.
States are continuing to work on plans for who they’ll prioritize when the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine become available, as U.S. deaths from the outbreak eclipsed 3,100 in a single day. While states hammer out their plans, three former presidents — Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush — have indicated they’d be willing to take a vaccine publicly to encourage other Americans to follow suit.
Alaska Rep. Young returns to work after coronavirus recovery
U.S. Rep. Don Young of Alaska has returned to work after recovering from COVID-19, his office said.
The 87-year-old Republican lawmakerannounced Nov. 12 he had tested positive for the coronavirus.
In March, Young referred to the coronavirus as the “beer virus” before an audience that included older Alaskans and said the media had contributed to hysteria over COVID-19. After contracting the virus, Young said he had not grasped the severity of the illness.
“Very frankly, I had not felt this sick in a very long time, and I am grateful to everyone who has kept me in their thoughts and prayers,” Young said following his release from an Anchorage hospital Nov. 16.
Data shows Americans couldn’t resist Thanksgiving travel
Americans couldn’t resist the urge to gather for Thanksgiving, driving only slightly less than a year ago and largely ignoring the pleas of public health experts, who begged them to forgo holiday travel to help contain the coronavirus pandemic, data from roadways and airports shows.
The nation’s unwillingness to tamp down on travel offered a warning in advance of Christmas and New Year’s as virus deaths and hospitalizations hit new highs a week after Thanksgiving. U.S. deaths from the outbreak eclipsed 3,100 on Thursday, obliterating the single-day record set last spring.
Vehicle travel in early November was as much as 20% lower than a year earlier, but it surged around the holiday and peaked on Thanksgiving Day at only about 5% less than the pandemic-free period in 2019, according to StreetLight Data, which provided an analysis to The Associated Press.
“If only a small percentage of those travelers were asymptomatically infected, this can translate into hundreds of thousands of additional infections moving from one community to another,” Dr. Cindy Friedman, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official, said this week during a briefing.
UK defends vaccine decision amid criticism it moved too fast
U.K. regulators went on the offensive Friday to beat back criticism that they rushed their authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine, saying they rigorously analyzed data on safety and effectiveness in the shortest time possible without compromising the thoroughness of their review.
The comments from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency came as the Times newspaper reported that the agency’s chief executive, Dr. June Raine, planned to give a series of radio interviews so she could speak directly to people who may be concerned about getting vaccinated.
The MHRA reiterated earlier statements that the agency is conducting rolling reviews of COVID-19 vaccine candidates, allowing regulators to speed up the review process by looking at data as it becomes available. The agency gave emergency approval on Wednesday to a vaccine produced by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany-based BioNTech, making Britain the first Western country to authorize a vaccine against the coronavirus.
The ability to act more quickly “does not mean steps and the expected standards of safety, quality and effectiveness have been bypassed,” the MHRA said. “No vaccine would be authorized for supply in the U.K. unless the expected standards of safety, quality and efficacy are met.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, had told U.S. media outlets that U.K. regulators hadn’t acted “as carefully” as the Food and Drug Administration. He later clarified to the BBC that he had meant to say that U.S. authorities do things differently than their British counterparts, not better, but didn’t phrase his comments properly.
A nurse and her entire family contracted COVID-19 under one roof. It started with a ‘selfless’ car ride.
As Sofia Burke leaned back in her hospital bed this week, she clutched an oxygen mask to her face while explaining how her mother’s kindness toward others resulted in the New Jersey nurse contracting coronavirus.
Despite following all health and safety guidelines for months, Burke did not know that her mother, Dora Matias, gave a ride last month to an elderly friend who said she had a cold. By Thanksgiving, the “selfless” car ride with the coughing companion set off what Burke called a “superspreader” event in her large household.
“My mother left her guard down for one moment – one moment,” Burke, 43, said to CNN’s Don Lemon on Wednesday, pausing to catch her breath. “And in that swift moment, my entire family was affected.”
Now, weeks after the car ride, Burke and seven other members of her Elmwood Park, N.J., home have tested positive for covid-19, according to WPIX. Otto Bowless, her 93-year-old father, died last week of covid complications, as first reported by NorthJersey.com.
Quarantine corner: Things to do while cooped up
• Warner Bros. will stream all of its 2021 films at the same time they play in theaters. It's a seismic shift for Hollywood.
• The show must go on, even if that means on … line. Seattle-area performing arts groups have plans to inject much-needed cheer into the holiday season.
• Spice up your reading list, find something to stream or hit the slopes. Here are our ideas for a fun weekend.
Catch up on the last 24 hours
State's coronavirus hospitalizations hit highest level ever
The number of patients newly hospitalized with COVID-19 in Washington more than doubled in November and is growing faster than at any other time during the pandemic, the state's top public health officer says. Hospitals are canceling procedures and looking for ways to stretch care, but there aren't many extra hands left to help tired, burned-out health workers.
Behind the scenes in a 2020 classroom
“If kids learn math this year, I’ll be … doing back flips down the hallway,” says Suzanne Mayer, a veteran math teacher at Aki Kurose Middle School in Seattle. She's feeling like a new teacher all over again as she treks to her garage and an elaborate three-screen setup that speaks to the difficulties of online teaching. Here's how Mayer, whom one colleague calls "the best teacher in the city," is making it work.
Best of the rest
• President-elect Joe Biden will call for 100 days of mask-wearing as one of his first acts. He's asked Dr. Anthony Fauci to stay and picked America's new top doctor. Biden also said he'd get inoculated on camera, and so did three former presidents.
• Today is a key deadline in the vaccine push. Emotions are running high as states submit their plans for who's first in line and where the vaccines should be shipped. And some trial volunteers who got placebo vaccines say they now deserve real ones. But that could be disastrous, vaccine experts say.
• Now that your phone can warn you that you've been exposed to the coronavirus, we're answering questions about how the new WA Notify app works, along with whether Washington will adopt the CDC's new guidelines for a shorter quarantine.
• Spit in a tube and mail it in: The first do-it-yourself coronavirus test kits are rolling out.
• "Rapid-response teams" will be sent to Washington nursing homes as staffers test positive.
• California is imposing far-reaching new lockdowns that will change daily life for millions of people.
• Optimism is growing for a COVID-19 relief bill. One complication: which president would decide whether to sign it.
