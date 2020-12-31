As experts discuss a new coronavirus variant that showed up in the United States after making headlines in the U.K. — and that may have already been spreading in Washington state — scientists are offering answers on what we should and shouldn’t expect. Here’s what we know so far.

In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday extended the statewide ban on indoor dining and the closure of gyms and fitness centers for a week, pushing the restrictions back to at least Jan. 11.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.