As experts discuss a new coronavirus variant that showed up in the United States after making headlines in the U.K. — and that
may have already been spreading in Washington state — scientists are offering answers on what we should and shouldn’t expect. Here’s what we know so far.
In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday
extended the statewide ban on indoor dining and the closure of gyms and fitness centers for a week, pushing the restrictions back to at least Jan. 11.
6:10 am Catch up on the past 24 hours
•
The fight over what you can and can't do: Washingtonians won't be able to eat indoors or hit the gym anytime soon, after Gov. Jay Inslee extended his ban yet again. But indoor climbing gyms, facing financial ruin, are pushing Inslee to take their reopening proposal seriously. And in the Tri-Cities, one bar is refusing to close in a showdown with the state. Here's a full look at what's allowed now, and what isn't. • Only a fraction of Washington state's 350,000-plus vaccine doses have been used, and the state is expanding its definition of who qualifies for the first tier. As states struggle with bumpy vaccine rollouts, one Wisconsin hospital says a worker intentionally ruined hundreds of doses.
•
A highly contagious variant of the virus has popped up in California. How widely has it spread? The answer may color virtually every aspect of the U.S. pandemic response, from lockdowns to school closures and more.
•
Busted: A Canadian province's finance minister was filmed thanking residents of his province for staying home — as he was enjoying a Caribbean vacation. Now he's been ordered back home for a "very tough conversation" with Canada's premier.
•
Sometime in 2021, many Americans will return to workplaces and schools. Left behind: their pets, many of whom have been living fabulous lives. An animal behavior specialist outlines how to prepare them for post-pandemic life.
—Kris Higginson
6:07 am
