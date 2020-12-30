After a quiet summer with few cases among King County’s homeless population and a fall with only a few isolated spikes, 226 cases — including employees — have been connected to shelters and service sites or meal programs in the last month of 2020. Thirty people living at the Red Lion Hotel in Renton have tested positive for the virus since mid-December.
Many economists now regard the COVID recession as two very different recessions: For many people in higher-wage, office-based jobs, the economic fallout from the pandemic was often about the inconvenience of adjusting to working from home while for many lower-wage workers, the pandemic more often meant either layoffs or reduced hours or, in “essential” sectors such as grocery and health care, a greater risk of COVID-19 exposure.
Amid virus fears, China urges workers to skip holiday travel
China is encouraging tens of millions of migrant workers not to travel home during next February’s Lunar New Year holiday to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, disrupting its most important time for family gatherings.
The measure from the National Health Commission is not a direct travel ban but is still extraordinary because the traditional holiday is the only time of the year when many workers have the opportunity to travel home to see their families.
China has all but eradicated local transmission of the coronavirus, but authorities remain on high alert over a possible resurgence.
Germany set for longer lockdown as death figures spike
German officials made clear Wednesday that they won’t be able to relax lockdown restrictions in early January as the country recorded more than 1,000 deaths in one day for the first time.
Germany, the European Union’s most populous country, shut restaurants, bars, sports and leisure facilities on Nov. 2. That partial shutdown halted a fast increase in new infections for a while but failed to bring them down, prompting authorities to impose a fuller lockdown from Dec. 16.
Those measures run through Jan. 10. Chancellor Angela Merkel and the governors of Germany’s 16 states will consult Tuesday on how to proceed.
“We have to lament 1,129 deaths this morning alone — 1,129 families will be in mourning this new year,” Health Minister Jens Spahn said at a news conference. "... I don’t see how we can return to the pre-lockdown mode.”
Tri-Cities bar says state pulled its liquor license for defying COVID-19 rules
A Kennewick bar says the state of Washington has pulled its liquor license for violating state COVID pandemic restrictions.
And a second Tri-Cities restaurant that also had continued serving customers indoors posted Tuesday night that it was closing indefinitely starting Wednesday.
Koko’s Bartini in Kennewick posted a photo on its Facebook page of a complaint from the Washington state Liquor and Cannabis Board saying Koko’s was serving indoors on Dec. 22, posing a threat to public safety and in violation of Gov. Jay Inslee’s restrictions on indoor service.
A Richland restaurant, Kimo’s Sports Bar and Brew Pub, had also vowed to keep serving indoors following a state warning but a sign posted on Facebook on Tuesday night said, without further explanation, it was closing “until further notice.”
China clamps down in hidden hunt for coronavirus origins
MOJIANG, China — Deep in the lush mountain valleys of southern China lies the entrance to a mine shaft that once harbored bats with the closest known relative of the COVID-19 virus.
The area is of intense scientific interest because it may hold clues to the origins of the coronavirus that has killed more than 1.7 million people worldwide. Yet for scientists and journalists, it has become a black hole of no information because of political sensitivity and secrecy.
A bat research team visiting recently managed to take samples but had them confiscated, two people familiar with the matter said. Specialists in coronaviruses have been ordered not to speak to the press. And a team of Associated Press journalists was tailed by plainclothes police in multiple cars who blocked access to roads and sites in late November.
More than a year since the first known person was infected with the coronavirus, an AP investigation shows the Chinese government is strictly controlling all research into its origins, clamping down on some while actively promoting fringe theories that it could have come from outside China.
The government is handing out hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants to scientists researching the virus’ origins in southern China and affiliated with the military, the AP has found. But it is monitoring their findings and mandating that the publication of any data or research must be approved by a new task force managed by China’s cabinet, under direct orders from President Xi Jinping, according to internal documents obtained by The AP. A rare leak from within the government, the dozens of pages of unpublished documents confirm what many have long suspected: The clampdown comes from the top.
• The first doses of a low-cost, easier-to-handle vaccine are shipping today after Britain became the first country to authorize AstraZeneca's shots.
• COVID-19 cases are spiking at the Red Lion Hotel in Renton, which is housing more than 200 homeless people in an effort to keep the virus from spreading in crowded shelters. And King County's overall homeless population is seeing more cases than ever.
• Pandemic isolation is brutal for schools and children, so why not do the exact opposite? Columnist Danny Westneat explores the best idea he's heard so far for how to spend COVID relief money.
• He was supposed to join Congress this Sunday. Instead, Louisiana's Luke Letlow, 41, has become the highest-ranking U.S. politician to die of COVID-19.
• Chris Long, 54, used to bike 30 miles three times a week. Then he was hospitalized for COVID-19. Then hospitalized again, and again. Long, who fears "this will never go away," is one of many coronavirus patients locked in a distressing cycle of repeat hospitalizations.
• When a critical-care nurse's family got sick with COVID-19, he didn't feel good about the treatment options. So he built his own ICU at home.
—Kris Higginson
