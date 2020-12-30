The Department of Corrections began vaccinating some high-risk prisoners and prison workers this week, ranking them among the state’s first recipients of a coronavirus vaccine because cramped prisons mimic conditions in long-term care facilities, public health experts say.

After a quiet summer with few cases among King County’s homeless population and a fall with only a few isolated spikes, 226 cases — including employees — have been connected to shelters and service sites or meal programs in the last month of 2020. Thirty people living at the Red Lion Hotel in Renton have tested positive for the virus since mid-December.

Many economists now regard the COVID recession as two very different recessions: For many people in higher-wage, office-based jobs, the economic fallout from the pandemic was often about the inconvenience of adjusting to working from home while for many lower-wage workers, the pandemic more often meant either layoffs or reduced hours or, in “essential” sectors such as grocery and health care, a greater risk of COVID-19 exposure.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

