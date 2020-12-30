After a quiet summer with few cases among King County’s homeless population and a fall with only a few isolated spikes, 226 cases — including employees — have been connected to shelters and service sites or meal programs in the last month of 2020. Thirty people living at the Red Lion Hotel in Renton have tested positive for the virus since mid-December.
Many economists now regard the COVID recession as two very different recessions: For many people in higher-wage, office-based jobs, the economic fallout from the pandemic was often about the inconvenience of adjusting to working from home while for many lower-wage workers, the pandemic more often meant either layoffs or reduced hours or, in “essential” sectors such as grocery and health care, a greater risk of COVID-19 exposure.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
China clamps down in hidden hunt for coronavirus origins
MOJIANG, China — Deep in the lush mountain valleys of southern China lies the entrance to a mine shaft that once harbored bats with the closest known relative of the COVID-19 virus.
The area is of intense scientific interest because it may hold clues to the origins of the coronavirus that has killed more than 1.7 million people worldwide. Yet for scientists and journalists, it has become a black hole of no information because of political sensitivity and secrecy.
A bat research team visiting recently managed to take samples but had them confiscated, two people familiar with the matter said. Specialists in coronaviruses have been ordered not to speak to the press. And a team of Associated Press journalists was tailed by plainclothes police in multiple cars who blocked access to roads and sites in late November.
More than a year since the first known person was infected with the coronavirus, an AP investigation shows the Chinese government is strictly controlling all research into its origins, clamping down on some while actively promoting fringe theories that it could have come from outside China.
The government is handing out hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants to scientists researching the virus’ origins in southern China and affiliated with the military, the AP has found. But it is monitoring their findings and mandating that the publication of any data or research must be approved by a new task force managed by China’s cabinet, under direct orders from President Xi Jinping, according to internal documents obtained by The AP. A rare leak from within the government, the dozens of pages of unpublished documents confirm what many have long suspected: The clampdown comes from the top.
• The first doses of a low-cost, easier-to-handle vaccine are shipping today after Britain became the first country to authorize AstraZeneca's shots.
• COVID-19 cases are spiking at the Red Lion Hotel in Renton, which is housing more than 200 homeless people in an effort to keep the virus from spreading in crowded shelters. And King County's overall homeless population is seeing more cases than ever.
• Pandemic isolation is brutal for schools and children, so why not do the exact opposite? Columnist Danny Westneat explores the best idea he's heard so far for how to spend COVID relief money.
• He was supposed to join Congress this Sunday. Instead, Louisiana's Luke Letlow, 41, has become the highest-ranking U.S. politician to die of COVID-19.
• Chris Long, 54, used to bike 30 miles three times a week. Then he was hospitalized for COVID-19. Then hospitalized again, and again. Long, who fears "this will never go away," is one of many coronavirus patients locked in a distressing cycle of repeat hospitalizations.
• When a critical-care nurse's family got sick with COVID-19, he didn't feel good about the treatment options. So he built his own ICU at home.
—Kris Higginson
How is the pandemic affecting you?
What has changed about your daily life? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a health care worker who's on the front lines of the response? Are you a COVID-19 patient or do you know one? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.