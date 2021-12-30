The head of the World Health Organization expressed concerns over a potential “tsunami” of cases brought on by recent surges in both delta and omicron. COVID-19 cases across the globe increased by 11% last week from the previous week.

Amid this spike, U.S. public health experts and officials are urging people to forego New Year’s Eve celebrations and stay home. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, said a small gathering with vaccinated family members would be the safest way to celebrate ushering in the new year.

Meanwhile, several states have reported about a 50% increase in pediatric hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in December. While experts urge caution to minimize the spread of the virus, they said they did not find evidence that omicron is more threatening to children.

