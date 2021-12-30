The head of the World Health Organization expressed concerns over a potential “tsunami” of cases brought on by recent surges in both delta and omicron. COVID-19 cases across the globe increased by 11% last week from the previous week.
Meanwhile, several states have reported about a 50% increase in pediatric hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in December. While experts urge caution to minimize the spread of the virus, they said they did not find evidence that omicron is more threatening to children.
U.S. reports 488,000 new daily coronavirus cases, shattering record
With a caseload nearly twice that of the worst days last winter, the United States shattered its record for new daily coronavirus cases, a milestone that may not adequately illustrate the rapid spread of the delta and omicron variants because testing has slowed over the holidays.
As a second year of living with the pandemic was drawing to a close, the new daily case total topped 488,000 on Wednesday, according to a New York Times database. (The total was higher Monday, but that number should not be considered a record because it included data from the long holiday weekend.)
Wednesday’s seven-day average of new daily cases, 301,000, was also a record, compared with 267,000 the day before, according to the database. In the past week, more than 2 million cases have been reported nationally, and 15 states and territories reported more cases than in any other seven-day period.
6 provinces in Canada report new daily highs for coronavirus
Coronavirus infections set new one-day highs in six Canadian provinces Wednesday, prompting several provinces to impose more restrictions in hopes of containing the spread of the omicron variant.
The biggest jumps were in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia, which are the country’s most populous provinces. Quebec reported more than 13,000 new cases in the previous 24 hours, Ontario had 10,436 and British Columbia listed 2,944.
Manitoba, Alberta, and Newfoundland and Labrador also set new records. Manitoba reported 947 new infections, which broke the previous high of 825 set just a day earlier. Alberta said it had 2,775 and Newfoundland and Labrador reported 312.
People who thought they knew how to avoid COVID are getting a rude surprise. Safety precautions that had for so long felt talismanic ― get vaccinated, mask up, avoid large indoor gatherings — have in the past week or two collapsed under the weight of omicron. But it's not that these people have failed, said Robert Frenck, professor of pediatrics and director of the Vaccine Research Center at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. “Vaccines are going to stop people from being hospitalized and from ending up in the ICU and from dying,” he said.
Alaska Air and Delta Air Lines have updated their policies for workers who get sick with the coronavirus, soon after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shortened its recommended isolation period for Americans infected with COVID-19.