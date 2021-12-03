By
 

The South African scientist who detected the omicron variant, known to be present in at least 23 countries, believes the mutated virus most likely developed in the body of a person with an immune system damaged by HIV. Immune-compromising conditions such as HIV often lead to prolonged coronavirus infections, increasing the probability of mutations.

Researchers in the U.S. and elsewhere have seen COVID-19 mutations arise in patients whose immune systems have been affected by drugs aimed at fighting cancer or managing autoimmune disorders.

One omicron case was confirmed in California, five in New York, and one each in Hawaii, Colorado and Minnesota, suggesting the variant is already spreading.

As the threat of omicron variant outbreaks looms, U.S. health officials are still trying to contain the delta variant, which has sent patients to hospitals in record numbers all across the Midwest and New England.

What the omicron variant means for your holiday travel: Experts are flailing around with their own trip plans, trying to figure this out amid many unknowns. But what you can control, they say, is your strategy for minimizing risk. Here are the current rules, recommendations and what to watch for. Plus, travel advisers are explaining how to protect your trip — and your wallet.

What a Seattle coronavirus expert thinks about omicron: Fred Hutch biologist Trevor Bedford detected the coronavirus' initial outbreak in the Seattle area last year. Now he's answered our questions about how omicron mutated, what it may mean for the pandemic's future, and what he's eager to find out about it.

Omicron has been detected in multiple U.S. states spread far apart, and it's been found on six continents. A past coronavirus infection appears to provide little immunity against it, potentially tearing away a layer of defense that humanity has won at immense cost. But the new variant is still a spark on the horizon, and what we need to battle hardest is "the fire that's here today," U.S. health officials say.

The UW men's basketball program has reportedly been hit by seven positive COVID-19 tests. Last night's Pac-12 opener was delayed, and Sunday's game against UCLA is a big question mark.

A cheery grocery ad with a vaccinated Santa has sparked a storm.

