The South African scientist who detected the omicron variant, known to be present in at least 23 countries, believes the mutated virus most likely developed in the body of a person with an immune system damaged by HIV. Immune-compromising conditions such as HIV often lead to prolonged coronavirus infections, increasing the probability of mutations.

Researchers in the U.S. and elsewhere have seen COVID-19 mutations arise in patients whose immune systems have been affected by drugs aimed at fighting cancer or managing autoimmune disorders.

One omicron case was confirmed in California, five in New York, and one each in Hawaii, Colorado and Minnesota, suggesting the variant is already spreading.

As the threat of omicron variant outbreaks looms, U.S. health officials are still trying to contain the delta variant, which has sent patients to hospitals in record numbers all across the Midwest and New England.

