The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s move to shorten the recommended isolation period from 10 days to five for people who contract COVID-19 has drawn strong criticism from some medical experts.
The new guidelines, which come as several states in the U.S. report surges in cases stressing their hospitals, do not require people to get tested to see if they’re still contagious once their isolation period ends.
Meanwhile, Florida health officials are reporting record numbers of COVID-19 cases and officials are anticipating a spike in hospitalizations in the following weeks, which could stress health care systems even if cases are mild. Hospitals in the state are already stressed due to understaffing issues caused by an increase in health care workers who contracted COVID-19.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
WHO: global COVID cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high
The World Health Organization says the number of COVID-19 cases recorded worldwide increased by 11% last week compared with the previous week, with the biggest increase in the Americas. The gain followed a gradual increase since October.
The U.N. health agency said in its weekly epidemiological report released late Tuesday that there were nearly 4.99 million newly reported cases around the world from Dec. 20-26.
Europe accounted for more than half the total, with 2.84 million, though that amounted to only a 3% increase over the previous week. It also had the highest infection rate of any region, with 304.6 new cases per 100,000 residents.
WHO said that new cases in the Americas were up 39% to nearly 1.48 million, and the region had the second-highest infection rate with 144.4 new cases per 100,000 residents. The U.S. alone saw more than 1.18 million cases, a 34% increase.
Reported new cases in Africa were up 7% to nearly 275,000.
Washington state has hit yet another coronavirus-related record high: More cases were recorded on Christmas Eve than on any day since the pandemic began.
King County plans to distribute 300,000 coronavirus at-home test kits to community groups, health centers, libraries and other congregate locations amid a surge in cases. Here's what we know so far about the recently-ordered kits — and when the first batch will arrive.