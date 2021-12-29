By
 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s move to shorten the recommended isolation period from 10 days to five for people who contract COVID-19 has drawn strong criticism from some medical experts.

The new guidelines, which come as several states in the U.S. report surges in cases stressing their hospitals, do not require people to get tested to see if they’re still contagious once their isolation period ends.

Meanwhile, Florida health officials are reporting record numbers of COVID-19 cases and officials are anticipating a spike in hospitalizations in the following weeks, which could stress health care systems even if cases are mild. Hospitals in the state are already stressed due to understaffing issues caused by an increase in health care workers who contracted COVID-19.

Washington state has hit yet another coronavirus-related record high: More cases were recorded on Christmas Eve than on any day since the pandemic began.

King County plans to distribute 300,000 coronavirus at-home test kits to community groups, health centers, libraries and other congregate locations amid a surge in cases. Here's what we know so far about the recently-ordered kits — and when the first batch will arrive.

Travelers anxious to fly to or from Seattle faced cancellations, delays, lost luggage, unexpected hotel stays and mounting frustration with the way airlines were coping — or not coping — with winter weather and pandemic-related staffing issues.

—Seattle Times staff
