The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s move to shorten the recommended isolation period from 10 days to five for people who contract COVID-19 has drawn strong criticism from some medical experts.

The new guidelines, which come as several states in the U.S. report surges in cases stressing their hospitals, do not require people to get tested to see if they’re still contagious once their isolation period ends.

Meanwhile, Florida health officials are reporting record numbers of COVID-19 cases and officials are anticipating a spike in hospitalizations in the following weeks, which could stress health care systems even if cases are mild. Hospitals in the state are already stressed due to understaffing issues caused by an increase in health care workers who contracted COVID-19.

