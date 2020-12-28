President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package, ending days of drama over his refusal to accept the bipartisan deal that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and avert a federal government shutdown.
The deal also provides $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as an increase in food stamp benefits.
While the president insisted he would send Congress “a redlined version” with items to be removed under the rescission process, those are merely suggestions to Congress. The bill, as signed, would not necessarily be changed.
People with coronavirus are still getting on planes. No one knows how many.
In the days after a man on their flight stopped breathing, fellow passengers wondered if he was infected with coronavirus — and whether they might be at risk. The airline said it didn’t know, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wouldn’t say publicly.
An answer didn’t come until a local coroner released a report a week later confirming that COVID-19 was a cause of the 69-year-old man’s death on Dec. 14, along with acute respiratory failure. By Wednesday, three different passengers said they still hadn’t gotten official word from any public health authorities.
Tony Aldapa, a passenger who helped perform CPR on the man during the flight, said he finally heard from a public health official on Dec. 24 — 10 days after the flight.
The tale of United Flight 591 illustrates the challenges of keeping the novel coronavirus off planes — and informing travelers about possible exposure in a timely manner so they can take their own precautions.
The CDC says in no uncertain terms not to travel while sick or after testing positive for the coronavirus. This year, the agency has added more than 400 people to a “Do Not Board” list for COVID-19; those on the list will not be issued a boarding pass for any commercial flight in, to or from the United States.
To get a wary public flying again, airlines have highlighted the measures they are taking to keep passengers safe, including mask mandates and a health declaration at check-in. But those rely on honest answers, and — as United said was the case last week — passengers don’t always tell the truth.
Medical experts say airlines’ reliance on passengers to self-report any symptoms of COVID-19 before a flight is a less-than-perfect way to keep infected passengers off planes.
• Relief payments will soon be on the way to Americans after President Donald Trump last night signed a pandemic relief package, ending the drama over his refusal to accept a $1.4 trillion government spending bill. This averts a federal shutdown and sends aid flowing toward businesses and individuals (here are the highlights). But unemployment benefits have already lapsed for millions of people, so Washington state is stepping in with a one-time payment for 95,000 residents.
• Could 2021 please just be … precedented? From the "unprecedented" things that happened daily to the covidiots and the Zoom bloopers, the pandemic changed the way we talk and raised interesting questions for word nerds.
