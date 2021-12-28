President Joe Biden told a group of governors that ‘there is no federal solution’ and the next steps to fight the virus lie in the hands of state officials.

Biden also shared government efforts to respond to omicron outbreaks across the U.S., including plans to deploy an additional 1,000 military doctors, nurses and medical staff to help hospitals stressed by surges in COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Washington health officials reported the highest COVID-19 case count in King County to date amid a recent surge in omicron cases. The most populous county in the state saw a 195% increase in cases in the past seven days, reporting an average of 1,586 infections per day.

