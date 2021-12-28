By
 

President Joe Biden told a group of governors that ‘there is no federal solution’ and the next steps to fight the virus lie in the hands of state officials.

Biden also shared government efforts to respond to omicron outbreaks across the U.S., including plans to deploy an additional 1,000 military doctors, nurses and medical staff to help hospitals stressed by surges in COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Washington health officials reported the highest COVID-19 case count in King County to date amid a recent surge in omicron cases. The most populous county in the state saw a 195% increase in cases in the past seven days, reporting an average of 1,586 infections per day.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

Navigating the pandemic

More

Catch up on the last 24 hours

As daily coronavirus cases in the U.S. soared to near-record levels, federal health officials Monday shortened by half the recommended isolation period for many infected Americans, hoping to minimize rising disruptions to the economy and everyday life.

King county has seen a 195% increase in cases in the past seven days, averaging 1,586 infections per day. It’s unclear how many of those cases are attributed to omicron, but local health experts have been predicting a “rapid surge” from the variant.

Thousands of flights are being canceled across the world as the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads rapidly, including among airline staff and crew members. Here's what to do if your flight gets canceled.

—Seattle Times staff
Advertising
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories