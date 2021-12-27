And in Seattle, the Kraken are trying to cobble together enough players to practice and play amid a spate of positive tests, travel problems and injuries.
Omicron spreads global gloom over New Year’s celebrations
After struggling with the coronavirus for far too long, the world understands all too well Belgium’s word of the year, “knaldrang!” — the urge to party, the need to let loose. Yet as New Year celebrations approach, the omicron variant is casting more gloom.
Several countries are considering more restrictions to add to the patchwork of lockdowns and other measures already in place around Europe.
And the top U.S. infectious-disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, warned on Monday that with the rise of the highly contagious omicron, “it’s going to get worse before it gets better.”
“We don’t expect things are going to turn around in a few days to a week. It likely will take much longer than that, but that’s unpredictable,” he said on ABC.
It is the unpredictability that is keeping governments second-guessing and picking widely varying strategies to beat back the pandemic.
Delta: Flight to Shanghai turned back because of COVID rules
Delta Air Lines said Monday that new pandemic-related cleaning requirements at a Shanghai airport were behind the turning back of a recent flight from Seattle in midair, a move that had prompted a protest from the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco.
An emailed statement said the new mandates at Shanghai Pudong International Airport “require significantly extended ground time and are not operationally viable for Delta.”
It wasn’t clear what the rules are and what prompted the change, but it comes as China tightens its already strict COVID-19 travel restrictions in the face of a growing outbreak in the city of Xi’an and ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing in six weeks.
Xi’an, which is about 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) southwest of Beijing, reported more than 300 new cases over the weekend, a sharp rise from previous days. The city of 13 million people has been locked down, with only one person per household allowed out every two days to shop for necessities.
The Delta flight that turned back to Seattle last week left passengers with expired COVID-19 test results and U.S. visas, according to Chinese media reports.
Unless the Sun Bowl can find a replacement opponent soon, that’s a wrap on Washington State’s 2021 season. The University of Miami’s athletic department announced Sunday evening that its football team has withdrawn from its Friday postseason game against the Cougars in El Paso, Texas, because of “COVID-19 cases impacting our roster,” according to a release from UM.