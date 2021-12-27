State governments across the U.S. are struggling to find and keep workers amid a tight labor market and burnout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, holiday cruises have been slammed by outbreaks of the virus, despite vaccination and testing requirements.

And in Seattle, the Kraken are trying to cobble together enough players to practice and play amid a spate of positive tests, travel problems and injuries.

