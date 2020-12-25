While much of the world was dreading celebrating COVID-19 Christmas — yet another pandemic holiday — Santas in Seattle are equipped with face shields and webcams, still hoping to bring holiday cheer to families.

Meanwhile, the fate of $900 billion in pandemic aid will remain in limbo over the Christmas break after House Democrats tried and failed Thursday to more than triple the size of relief checks. They’ll try again on Monday, when they return from adjournment.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

