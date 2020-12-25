While much of the world was dreading celebrating COVID-19 Christmas — yet another pandemic holiday — Santas in Seattle are equipped with face shields and webcams, still hoping to bring holiday cheer to families.
Meanwhile, the fate of $900 billion in pandemic aid will remain in limbo over the Christmas break after House Democrats tried and failed Thursday to more than triple the size of relief checks. They’ll try again on Monday, when they return from adjournment.
No cafes, no tourists: Virus empties streets of old Athens
It’s been a while since visitors to Greece sought out souvenirs in Athens’ oldest neighborhood.
The winding streets of Plaka, laid out long before the city imported a grid system, are lined with closed stores behind aluminum shutters. The coronavirus pandemic has kept tourists away from the historic city center that forms a semi-circle around the Acropolis, and the area remained unusually devoid of pedestrians and motorists before Christmas.
In their absence, ancient monuments are a little easier to make out from a distance, fewer horns are sounding in traffic and homeless cats parked in front of cafes are a little less aloof.
Coronavirus magnifies the solitude for the elderly at Christmas
Rosa Otero prepares her dinner for another nightly meal in solitude.
This pandemic Christmas Eve has turned what should be a preciously scarce moment to spend time with her family into yet another daily installment of her life as a widow who lives alone.
Otero, 83, normally travels across Spain from her small, tidy apartment in Barcelona to northwest Galicia, to spend the winter holidays with her family.
But the restrictions on travel and urgings from health authorities that infections are on the rise have convinced Otero’s family to cancel their holiday plans for this year.
US to require negative COVID-19 test from UK travelers
ATLANTA (AP) — The United States will require airline passengers from Britain to get a negative COVID-19 test before their flight, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced late Thursday.
The U.S. is the latest country to announce new travel restrictions because of a new variant of the coronavirus that is spreading in Britain and elsewhere.
Airline passengers from the United Kingdom will need to get negative COVID-19 tests within three days of their trip and provide the results to the airline, the CDC said in a statement. The agency said the order will be signed Friday and go into effect on Monday.
“If a passenger chooses not to take a test, the airline must deny boarding to the passenger,” the CDC said in its statement.
The agency said because of travel restrictions in place since March, air travel to the U.S. from the U.K. is already down by 90%.
How will people know when to get the coronavirus vaccine — and should pregnant women get it?
Federal approval of the second coronavirus vaccine means more doses are coming to Washington and with them a growing interest about the distribution of vaccines.
This week, Washington was set to receive 130,000 doses of Moderna’s vaccine, which was approved by the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup on Sunday after having been awarded emergency approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday.
This week for FAQ Friday, we answer questions about how people will know when it is their turn to be vaccinated and whether pregnant women should be vaccinated for the virus.
Dr. Anthony Fauci has raised his estimate of how many Americans will need immunity to stop the virus from spreading.
The U.S. will require a negative COVID-19 test for all passengers arriving from Britain, because of a virus mutation there. This comes the day after a flight into Sea-Tac Airport turned into the first test of our state's new travel order.
The Salvation Army’s ubiquitous red donation kettles have largely vanished from grocery stores because of COVID-19. That means donations are lagging, but the nonprofit is finding new ways to help people in crisis as demand rises: “We’re serving people we’ve never served before.” It’s one of the organizations that benefit from The Seattle Times Fund For The Needy. Here’s how to donate.
How to keep spirits bright in isolation: UW psychological scientist Jonathan Kanter has been leading studies on how people are coping with quarantines, and now he's talking about the best things you can do for yourself and others each day.
