While much of the world was dreading celebrating COVID-19 Christmas — yet another pandemic holiday — Santas in Seattle are equipped with face shields and webcams, still hoping to bring holiday cheer to families.

Meanwhile, the fate of $900 billion in pandemic aid will remain in limbo over the Christmas break after House Democrats tried and failed Thursday to more than triple the size of relief checks. They’ll try again on Monday, when they return from adjournment.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

How will you know when it's your turn for a vaccine? Should pregnant women get it? We're answering those questions and more in our FAQ Friday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has raised his estimate of how many Americans will need immunity to stop the virus from spreading.

The U.S. will require a negative COVID-19 test for all passengers arriving from Britain, because of a virus mutation there. This comes the day after a flight into Sea-Tac Airport turned into the first test of our state's new travel order.

The Salvation Army’s ubiquitous red donation kettles have largely vanished from grocery stores because of COVID-19. That means donations are lagging, but the nonprofit is finding new ways to help people in crisis as demand rises: “We’re serving people we’ve never served before.” It’s one of the organizations that benefit from The Seattle Times Fund For The Needy. Here’s how to donate.

How to keep spirits bright in isolation: UW psychological scientist Jonathan Kanter has been leading studies on how people are coping with quarantines, and now he's talking about the best things you can do for yourself and others each day.

—Kris Higginson
