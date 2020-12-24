The United States celebrated an “early but important milestone” Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, announcing that more than a million Americans have received coronavirus vaccines since federal officials authorized two types for emergency use.

In Washington, EvergreenHealth in Kirkland — the hospital that became the early face of the fight against COVID-19 — marked its own turning point, beginning its inoculations from a supply of 3,000 doses of Moderna’s vaccine.

