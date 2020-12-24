By
 

The United States celebrated an “early but important milestone” Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, announcing that more than a million Americans have received coronavirus vaccines since federal officials authorized two types for emergency use.

In Washington, EvergreenHealth in Kirkland — the hospital that became the early face of the fight against COVID-19 — marked its own turning point, beginning its inoculations from a supply of 3,000 doses of Moderna’s vaccine

It was 300 days ago that the virus was found at EvergreenHealth — the first identified U.S. outbreak of the mysterious disease that would upend all of our lives. Gene Wabinga, who cleaned the room of the hospital’s first COVID-19 patient, yesterday became one of EvergreenHealth's first staffers to receive a vaccine. It came as the state is making progress on the most urgent vaccinations and seeing promising signs in coronavirus case numbers.

"Mom’s worth it": Holiday travel is surging despite pleas from public health experts, and for many, the decision to go was excruciatingly difficult. For those who are traveling, here's a short guide to quarantining after holiday trips.

If you get COVID-19, are you protected against future infections? Although some people do get reinfected, two new studies offer encouraging evidence about antibodies.

Washington state's ban on evictions, which was set to expire next week, will be extended into the spring. 

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, of Everett, has tested positive and says he's ready to vote from afar if needed.

Intensive-care nurse Merlin Pambuan nearly died multiple times. This week, after an eight-month fight with COVID-19, she walked down a hospital hallway and into her "second life" with a message of grit and hope.

Dr. Anthony Fauci turns 80 today. He says he's worked every day since January, telling himself, "I’m gonna dig deep and just suck it up." He's reflecting on how he'll mark the day, the extraordinary decision that changed his life, and more. It's a good read.

