It was 300 days ago that the virus was found at EvergreenHealth — the first identified U.S. outbreak of the mysterious disease that would upend all of our lives. Gene Wabinga, who cleaned the room of the hospital’s first COVID-19 patient, yesterday became one of EvergreenHealth's first staffers to receive a vaccine. It came as the state is making progress on the most urgent vaccinations and seeing promising signs in coronavirus case numbers.
U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, of Everett,has tested positive and says he's ready to vote from afar if needed.
Intensive-care nurse Merlin Pambuan nearly died multiple times. This week, after an eight-month fight with COVID-19, she walked down a hospital hallway and into her "second life" with a message of grit and hope.
Dr. Anthony Fauci turns 80 today. He says he's worked every day since January, telling himself, "I’m gonna dig deep and just suck it up." He's reflecting on how he'll mark the day, the extraordinary decision that changed his life, and more. It's a good read.
