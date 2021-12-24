As U.S. officials warn about an increase in cases during the holidays, New York officials are planning to hold New Year’s celebrations in Times Square under new COVID-19 restrictions. While around 58,000 people typically gather to usher in the new year, the space this year will be limited to about 15,000.
Meanwhile, officials in Greece opted to cancel all public Christmas events and reinstate mask mandates for outdoor and indoor public spaces. Intensive care units in the country are at over 90% capacity, according to officials.
Thousands of flights delayed globally for Christmas holiday as omicron hits staffs
Thousands of Christmastime flights have been canceled around the world as airlines say the fast-spreading omicron variant of the coronavirus is preventing staffers from working.
More than 3,000 flights were canceled globally for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, according to the website FlightAware, while another 2,000 flights were scrapped on Thursday. FlightAware said more than 20 percent of those canceled for Friday involved travel within, into or out of the United States.
United Airlines had said in a statement Thursday that it was canceling 120 flights on Friday due to the variant. Delta said was canceling over 90 flights on Christmas Eve due to weather events and staffing issues.
The U.S. airlines said they were working hard to accommodate as many passengers as possible, but the disruption comes during one of the busiest travel periods in years. Many people who spent the holidays at home last year had planned a return to airports for the first time since the advent of the pandemic.
According to data from the Transportation Security Administration, since Dec. 16 more than 2 million people have passed through its security checkpoints almost every day — approximately double the number recorded on the same days last year. With 2,081,297 passengers recorded on Wednesday, the statistics surpassed the number of travelers reported the same day in 2019, before the pandemic.
Delta had already displayed concern over its ability to handle the holiday rush earlier this week. The airline's CEO sent a letter Tuesday to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asking the agency to reconsider its recommendation for a 10-day quarantine following a coronavirus infection. Delta proposed a 5-day waiting period for vaccinated employees who sustain breakthrough cases.
"Our employees represent an essential workforce to enable Americans who need to travel domestically and internationally," the letter reads. "With the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, the 10-day isolation for those who are fully vaccinated may significantly impact our workforce and operations."
Omicron is now the dominant COVID-19 variant in much of Western Washington, and soon it will overtake delta statewide, a Harborview Medical Center leader says. Some hospitals are worried the surge they're seeing may be just the beginning.
COVID, cold or the flu? With omicron, it may be harder to tell. And that should play into your risk calculations, infectious-disease specialists say.
