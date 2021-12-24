An uptick in seriously ill COVID-19 patients coupled with a winter surge in cases is leaving some hospitals across the U.S. unable to treat emergency room patients, putting their lives at risk. President Joe Biden announced plans to send medical teams to hospitals in the Midwest and Northeast that are struggling to keep up.

As U.S. officials warn about an increase in cases during the holidays, New York officials are planning to hold New Year’s celebrations in Times Square under new COVID-19 restrictions. While around 58,000 people typically gather to usher in the new year, the space this year will be limited to about 15,000.

Meanwhile, officials in Greece opted to cancel all public Christmas events and reinstate mask mandates for outdoor and indoor public spaces. Intensive care units in the country are at over 90% capacity, according to officials.

