Less than 24 hours after Congress passed a $900 billion coronavirus pandemic relief package that would deliver support to businesses, along with resources to vaccinate the country, President Donald Trump on Tuesday night asked Congress to amend the bill. Trump described the legislation as “a disgrace” and suggested he would not immediately sign off on aid for millions of Americans.

Meanwhile, in Seattle, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced the opening of three additional kiosks offering self-administered, oral COVID-19 tests. Here’s how to register for an appointment.

