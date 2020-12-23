By
 

Less than 24 hours after Congress passed a $900 billion coronavirus pandemic relief package that would deliver support to businesses, along with resources to vaccinate the country, President Donald Trump on Tuesday night asked Congress to amend the bill. Trump described the legislation as “a disgrace” and suggested he would not immediately sign off on aid for millions of Americans.

Meanwhile, in Seattle, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced the opening of three additional kiosks offering self-administered, oral COVID-19 tests. Here’s how to register for an appointment.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

The COVID vaccination effort got a giant boost this morning with a U.S. deal to acquire 100 million more doses from Pfizer. This creates "enough supply to vaccinate every American who wants it by June 2021,” according to the federal government.

"A historic day": With a shot in the arm and the pump of a fist, vaccines have begun at long-term care facilities in Washington. At a Seattle retirement community, this felt like the beginning of the pandemic's end. 

After a single person went to work sick in Oregon, seven people died and 300 wound up in quarantine. Then a state senator from the county where that happened ripped off his mask in the Legislature and tore into leaders over coronavirus precautions.

White House coronavirus coordinator Deborah Birx is retiring. Her announcement came days after a report that she traveled over Thanksgiving weekend even as the CDC was warning Americans against holiday travel.

The U.S. population has grown by the smallest rate in at least 120 years. Demographers say the July-to-July numbers provide a glimpse of the pandemic's toll. 

A Georgia college student slipped out of mandatory quarantine in the Cayman Islands to watch her boyfriend compete in a Jet Ski competition. Now she's been sentenced to prison.

In France, nursing-home residents can leave for the holidays — but they're locked in agonizing dilemmas. In Peru, you can’t drive your car on Christmas. And in Italy, the mind-boggling, color-coded virus rules change almost every day for the next two weeks. Here's how countries around the world are navigating this challenging season.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

