Amid surges in hospitalizations, the only monoclonal antibody treatment likely to work against omicron is becoming increasingly scarce, leaving hospitals across the U.S. scrambling. Two other treatments that hospitals have depended on to treat COVID-19 and prevent patients from becoming severely ill have not been successful in treating the latest variant.
Another study conducted in Scotland, also in its early stages, suggests that the risk of being hospitalized for omicron was two-thirds less than it was for delta. But scientists noted that nearly 24,000 omicron cases in the country were reported among young people, a group that is less likely to develop severe complications from COVID-19.
Carolers, visitors and cheer are returning to Washington's long-term care facilities, even as omicron has many on edge. With hugs, kisses and favorite snacks aplenty, the contrast with last Christmas is stark.
Omicron may be on your next flight, and even vaccinated travelers will need to deploy every defense available. Here’s how to protect yourself.
Seattle parents, be ready. The school district warned yesterday that if infections spike after the holidays, classes could go remote again. The district also encouraged students to get tested before school resumes.
Good news: Three separate teams of scientists report that omicron infections caused milder illness than earlier variants. The studies also confirm that vaccinations and boosters protect against severe illness. But while the research is heartening …
"People are dying because we cannot get to them fast enough." The virus is overwhelming U.S. hospitals, with ER patients waiting up to 24 hours for care in some places.