Amid surges in hospitalizations, the only monoclonal antibody treatment likely to work against omicron is becoming increasingly scarce, leaving hospitals across the U.S. scrambling. Two other treatments that hospitals have depended on to treat COVID-19 and prevent patients from becoming severely ill have not been successful in treating the latest variant.

An early-stage British study suggests people who became sick with omicron were about 40% less likely to be hospitalized for one night or more than those who became ill with the delta variant. Scientists noted the latest variant is still more highly transmissible than delta.

Another study conducted in Scotland, also in its early stages, suggests that the risk of being hospitalized for omicron was two-thirds less than it was for delta. But scientists noted that nearly 24,000 omicron cases in the country were reported among young people, a group that is less likely to develop severe complications from COVID-19.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.