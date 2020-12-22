After months of negotiations, Congress on Monday night passed a $900 billion coronavirus pandemic relief package that would deliver support to businesses and resources to vaccinate the country. The bill will go to President Donald Trump for his signature, which is expected this week.

In Washington, 130,000 doses of Moderna’s vaccine are expected to arrive this week, along with an additional 45,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. But the surge in cases continues, and Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday announced new travel restrictions for people arriving from the United Kingdom, South Africa and other nations where a new variant of the virus has been reported.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

