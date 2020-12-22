By
 

After months of negotiations, Congress on Monday night passed a $900 billion coronavirus pandemic relief package that would deliver support to businesses and resources to vaccinate the country. The bill will go to President Donald Trump for his signature, which is expected this week.

In Washington, 130,000 doses of Moderna’s vaccine are expected to arrive this week, along with an additional 45,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. But the surge in cases continues, and Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday announced new travel restrictions for people arriving from the United Kingdom, South Africa and other nations where a new variant of the virus has been reported.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Inslee's travel restrictions

Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday announced travel restrictions on those arriving from the United Kingdom and elsewhere. (Ted S. Warren / The Associated Press)
Gov. Inslee orders travel quarantine as concerns grow over virus mutation
Travelers arriving from the U.K., South Africa and other nations must quarantine to avoid spreading a new variant of the coronavirus, Gov. Jay Inslee said yesterday amid early indications that the mutation spreads faster than previous strains. How worried should we be? Here's what is known about the mutation so far. Meanwhile, Britain is all but cut off as its neighbors try to stop the mutation, raising fears of food shortages if the limits aren’t lifted soon.

Catch up on the past 24 hours

• Americans could start getting COVID-19 relief checks next week. President Donald Trump is expected to sign the sweeping $900 billion package that Congress passed last night. Here's what's in it for individuals and businesses. One highlight: the nasty shock of "surprise medical bills" should happen far less often.

• The second coronavirus vaccine is flowing in Washington state. Moderna's shots arrived yesterday as hospitals became dangerously full, and one local medical system endured outrage from critical-care and ICU workers who landed in line behind lower-risk personnel.

• California, averaging almost 44,000 new cases a day, is putting hospital beds in parking lots and an NBA arena. The state is so desperate for nurses that it's reaching out to Australia and Taiwan. One traveling nurse describes the exhausting cycle in California's hospitals: "They die, I put them in body bags, the room gets cleaned and then another patient comes."

• If you glossed right over that California number, you're not alone. In the face of one of the biggest mass casualty events in our history, Americans are growing increasingly numb. The reason, one psychologist explains: "Statistics are human beings with tears dried off. And that’s dangerous because we need tears to motivate us."

• Those tears are real for a college student who thought she'd recovered from a mild case of COVID-19, until her heart failed. As Maddie Neville wonders if she'll ever feel strong again, she's telling her story as a "reality check."

Public-school enrollment is falling as the virus disrupts education. This could have dire consequences for school budgets. But even more alarming, educators say, is that some of the students who left may not be in school at all.

—Kris Higginson

