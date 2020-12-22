Gov. Inslee orders travel quarantine as concerns grow over virus mutation Travelers arriving from the U.K., South Africa and other nations must quarantine to avoid spreading a new variant of the coronavirus, Gov. Jay Inslee said yesterday amid early indications that the mutation spreads faster than previous strains. How worried should we be? Here's what is known about the mutation so far. Meanwhile, Britain is all but cut off as its neighbors try to stop the mutation, raising fears of food shortages if the limits aren’t lifted soon.
• The second coronavirus vaccine is flowing in Washington state. Moderna's shots arrived yesterday as hospitals became dangerously full, and one local medical system endured outrage from critical-care and ICU workers who landed in line behind lower-risk personnel.
• If you glossed right over that California number, you're not alone. In the face of one of the biggest mass casualty events in our history, Americans are growing increasingly numb. The reason, one psychologist explains: "Statistics are human beings with tears dried off. And that’s dangerous because we need tears to motivate us."
• Those tears are real for a college student who thought she'd recovered from a mild case of COVID-19, until her heart failed. As Maddie Neville wonders if she'll ever feel strong again, she's telling her story as a "reality check."
• Public-school enrollment is falling as the virus disrupts education. This could have dire consequences for school budgets. But even more alarming, educators say, is that some of the students who left may not be in school at all.
—Kris Higginson
How is the pandemic affecting you?
What has changed about your daily life? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a health care worker who's on the front lines of the response? Are you a COVID-19 patient or do you know one? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.