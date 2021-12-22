A Houston man in his 50s who tested positive for the latest COVID-19 variant before dying could be the first omicron-related death reported in the country. Public health officials said the man was not vaccinated, had previously been infected with the coronavirus and had underlying health conditions that made him particularly vulnerable. State and county officials renewed calls for people to get fully vaccinated and boosted as the best protection against severe disease, hospitalization and death, including illness caused by omicron.

Meanwhile in Washington, health officials are urging people to get a booster shot if eligible as omicron cases continue to rise in the state and elsewhere. Here’s how to get a vaccine or booster near you. While hospitalization and death rates remain consistent, health officials are warning of a difficult winter brought on by influenza and omicron during a time when hospitals are already strained.

