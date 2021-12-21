By
 

Over half of U.S. states, several business coalitions and religious groups are asking Supreme Court justices to block the Biden administration’s mandate requiring employees of large businesses to be vaccinated or get routinely tested for the virus.

At the same time, the administration is asking the Supreme Court to lift lower-court decisions to block the vaccine mandate for health care workers in facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding.

As of Sunday, health care officials had administered over 60 million COVID-19 booster doses, meaning about 30% of the country’s fully vaccinated population has received a booster shot.

Former president Donald Trump was booed by a crowd in Dallas when he revealed he received the booster shot. Trump made the disclosure Sunday night during the final stop of “The History Tour,” a live interview show he has been doing with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.

We're updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

Japan entry controls to stay until more known about omicron

Japan will keep in place its recently reimposed strict border controls, which ban most foreign entrants, until more information is known about the omicron variant of the coronavirus, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday.

Kishida said he will also require 14-day quarantines at government-designated facilities for those who come in close contact with omicron patients, instead of the current stay-at-home policy.

Kishida did not specify a timeline for the border controls, among the toughest in the world, which had been briefly eased but were then reinstated amid the global upsurge of the omicron variant.

Read the story here.

—Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press
Catch up on the past 24 hours

Seattle-area residents are scrambling to find rapid home tests after infections spiked 93% in King County in just a week. With those tests increasingly scarce, here's where you can go to get tested. And soon, you should be able to order free rapid tests online as part of a sweeping new COVID-19 plan President Joe Biden will announce today. This comes after omicron seized the title of dominant variant in the U.S. with stunning speed. 

New vaccine and booster clinics are opening in South King County with the capacity to serve up to 500 people per day. We've also rounded up other ways to find vaccines and boosters in Washington. (Even former President Donald Trump got a booster, he revealed, provoking a strong reaction from a crowd on live TV.)

The whiplash on a federal vaccine mandate has left employers and workers "totally confused." Here's where the mandate for large companies stands now as this issue takes center stage at the Supreme Court.

How to cancel flights, hotels and other travel plans: Companies are less likely to shell out a refund these days, but that doesn't mean you're doomed to lose your vacation. Know how to approach cancellations wisely, and consider six health experts' guidance on whether to change your travel plans as omicron surges.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

