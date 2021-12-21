Over half of U.S. states, several business coalitions and religious groups are asking Supreme Court justices to block the Biden administration’s mandate requiring employees of large businesses to be vaccinated or get routinely tested for the virus.

At the same time, the administration is asking the Supreme Court to lift lower-court decisions to block the vaccine mandate for health care workers in facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding.

As of Sunday, health care officials had administered over 60 million COVID-19 booster doses, meaning about 30% of the country’s fully vaccinated population has received a booster shot.

Former president Donald Trump was booed by a crowd in Dallas when he revealed he received the booster shot. Trump made the disclosure Sunday night during the final stop of “The History Tour,” a live interview show he has been doing with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.

